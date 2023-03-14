Michelle Keegan channels Princess Kate in sensational white trouser suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’re always obsessed with Michelle Keegan’s fashion collections, so we knew we’d be coveting her latest collaboration with Very.

The 35-year-old actress just dropped a new spring/summer edit with the online retailer, and from floral dresses to bouclé blazers we want it all.

If we had to choose just one piece from the collection? We love the cream wide-leg trouser suit, which we couldn’t help but notice is very similar to one worn by Princess Kate.

Michelle Keegan single-breasted blazer, £50, tailored waistcoat, £25, and wide-leg trousers, £30, Very

Both the Princess of Wales and Duchess Meghan have worn white trouser suits in wide-leg silhouettes in the last 12 months, by Alexander McQueen and Valentino respectively, so it’s without a doubt a royal-worthy look.

Technically three pieces, Michelle’s includes a single-breasted blazer, a tailored waistcoat and matching high-waisted trousers. Available to shop together or separately, they retail for £50, £25 and £35, in sizes 6-18.

Princess Kate wears a white Alexander McQueen trouser suit in 2022

Kate styled her suit with a white tank top, pointed leather pumps, and a Mulberry Amberley crossbody bag - all in the same hue. Similarly, Meghan paired her white suit with a matching Valentino bag and Aquazzura heels.

Meghan wears her white Valentino trouser suit at the 2022 Invictus Games

With the exception of weddings, a white or cream suit looks amazing worn everywhere from the office to summer parties. Keep it modern with a wide-leg cut and go for tonal neutral accessories or make a statement with a pop of hot pink.

