Alex Scott floors fans with stunning hair transformation

Alex Scott left fans speechless on Tuesday as she debuted a perfectly polished new hairdo.

Taking to her Instagram, the 38-year-old TV star shared a snapshot of her recent shoot with Grazia – and wow does she look sensational.

Exuding glamour, Alex graced the front cover wearing a mint green bodycon dress which featured a cheeky ab-baring cut-out.

But it was her glossy hair that seriously garnered the attention of her loyal fans. Ditching her long tresses, the former Lioness showed off an ultra-sleek bob which did well to highlight her chiselled cheekbones.

Alex rocked a shorter look

In celebration of International Women's Day, Alex captioned her photos: "International women's day Cover for @graziauk out now. Looking forward to seeing everyone who is coming along to the Grazia event tomorrow evening. See ya there xx."

Fans and friends adored Alex's new look, with one writing: "You look stunning with that cut," while a second gushed: "OMG Love the bobbed hair!"

The presenter loves a bold transformation

"You look amazing in that beautiful green dress Alex," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Looking stunningly beautiful Alex," followed by a string of flame emojis.

Alex's cover girl moment comes after the Football Focus star rocked a daring gold look at the BAFTA nominees' party. Looking the picture of elegance, Alex slipped into a glittering gold ensemble from Lacquan Smith, complete with a daring cut-out bodysuit and rippling floor-length skirt with a sky-high slit.

In terms of accessories, the presenter elevated her getup with a pair of towering serpent heels from René Caovilla, gleaming Bulgari diamonds and a gold leather clutch.

Alex dazzled in gold

Alex wore her raven tresses in a sleek high-ponytail, highlighting her beautiful features with a golden bronzer, dramatic eyeshadow and statement nude lip colour. Divine!

Reacting to a snapshot which was shared to Instagram, one fan shared: "Are you trying to subtly tell us you're the next Bond girl?," while a second noted: "You look like a million bucks!"

