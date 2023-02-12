Alex Scott is a total vision in plunging jumpsuit for her boldest look to date

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Scott was amongst the star-studded attendees to descend upon London's O2 Arena for the 2023 Brit Awards on Saturday night - and she made a serious entrance.

Stepping out onto the red carpet, The One Show presenter turned heads in a £2,225 rose-print jumpsuit from Saint Laurent and killer platform heels. Take a look at Alex dancing at the Brits with fellow Lioness Leah Williamson and rocking the fabulous floral getup in the clip below…

WATCH: Alex Scott dances at the Brit Awards in a Saint Laurent jumpsuit

The 38-year-old sports commentator was easily one of the best-dressed stars at the Brit Awards, joining the likes of Maya Jama, Emily Atack, Clara Amfo and more to present at the British music awards.

Alex's fun floral jumpsuit caused a frenzy on the red carpet

We loved the dramatic ab-baring detailing in the waist-cinching bodice of Alex's floral attire. According to the designer, "Unforgettable moments are made in this Saint Laurent jumpsuit."

Complete with a whimsical floral print, the figure-flattering tailoring is designed to "embrace and strengthen femininity" with its plunging neckline, structured shoulders, and gathered waist - and Alex worked up a storm in it.

Layering for the February chill, Alex wrapped up in a billowing oversized leather jacket that traipsed to the floor, slipping into slick leather gloves to complete her vampy ensemble.

The Football Focus star let her raven tresses cascade past her shoulders in voluminous curls, sporting a gothic smokey eye and dramatic eyeliner look to highlight her beautiful features. Divine!

Alex co-presented the Brit Award for Best Dance Act

It's not the first time this month Alex's fans have been treated to her sartorial prowess. The TV star made her Grammys debut last week, causing a serious stir in a sublime silver gown from David Koma.

Alex's look was a hit with fans, who declared it "stunning" and "breathtaking" in the comments of her glamorous Instagram post.

Alex attended her first Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

Her appearance wasn't without drama however, as the BBC presenter detailed on her social media her "epic journey" to her fans, later revealing that they had "managed to get off the flight and scrub up alright" just in time to attend the glamorous event.

