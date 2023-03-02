Alex Scott goes hell for leather in statement trousers and edgy denim shirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Scott's on-screen wardrobe is equipped with an arsenal of figure-flattering outfits, elegant dresses and statement prints that often delight her viewers.

On Wednesday, the star stunned on The One Show in a pair of fitted leather trousers and vampy pointed-toe heels to join co-host Alex Jones. Adding to her daring ensemble, Alex layered with a statement denim blouse complete with romantic shirred sleeves and a padded shoulder that completed her retro silhouette.

Alex looked incredible on The One Show in a leather/denim combo

The former Lioness styled her raven hair in voluminous curls that were swept over one shoulder. She added fluttery lashes, a defined fluffy brow and nude lipgloss, all while sporting a midnight-hued manicure to complete her runway-ready beauty glow.

Alex's fans were pleased to see her return to The One Show after a short hiatus. The star even took to Instagram to share an adorable bouquet of flowers that had been sent to her by a fan and secret admirer… Take a look at her reaction in the clip below.

Alex, 38, knows how to spin a look, and her array of outfits to attend several star-studded red carpets this awards season has undoubtedly proven her unrivalled fashion sense.

Looking the picture of elegance to attend the BAFTAs pre-party earlier this month, Alex slipped into a glittering gold ensemble from Lacquan Smith, complete with a daring cut-out bodysuit and rippling floor-length skirt with a sky-high slit.

The star shone on the BAFTAs red carpet

Levelling up her Bond girl-worthy look with towering serpent heels from René Caovilla, Alex was dripping in Bulgari diamonds as she accessorized with several pieces of statement jewellery.

That wasn't her only noteworthy fashion moment. The former Arsenal striker turned heads in a £2,225 rose-print jumpsuit from Saint Laurent and killer platform heels to descend upon the BRIT Awards red carpet on 11 Feburary.

Alex was a floral vision in Saint Laurent

Alex's look was a hit with fans, who declared it "stunning" and "breathtaking" in the comments of her glamorous Instagram post from the night.

