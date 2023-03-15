Serena Williams turns up the heat in thigh-skimming bodycon mini dress The tennis ace has her own clothing line, S By Serena

Serena Williams is her own best advertisement when it comes to showcasing her clothing collection, S By Serena.

The tennis superstar sent her fans into meltdown when she shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself modeling a thigh-skimming mini dress from the range on Tuesday. Serena looked sensational in the black with cream accents frock, which showcased her sculpted legs and hourglass curves.



Dubbed the 'Merrill Mini Dress', it is described as featuring "bold, curve-accentuating lines stitched against dynamic stretch fabric" which "blends sexy and structure effortlessly".

Serena certainly stood out against the 1970s-themed background, which featured a dark paneled wall, a large stereo speaker, a stack of two old TVs, and a boom box.

"Mini dress weather," she captioned the photo. Her followers rushed to comment on the incredible snap, with many blown away by Serena's athletic legs.

"Girllll nobody has those legs but you!!! U R Working that dress!" replied one. A second said: "Okay legs!" followed by a flame emoji.

Serena looks incredible in her summer-ready mini dress

A third added: "BEAUTIFUL!!! Your legs are gorgeous!!" A fourth said: "Smokin' hot! Gorgeous looking woman in that outfit."

Serena officially launched her clothing brand in 2018 and has also started her own jewelry brand called Serena Williams Jewelry.

Speaking to Unbothered Magazine about her venture into fashion, Serena previously explained that she wanted women to feel "confident" and "amazing" when wearing her clothing.

Serena has become a style icon to many

Explaining the philosophy behind her brand to Women's Wear Daily, Serena said: "Our prices are practical, our fabrics are practical, but [the customer] is also a smart woman, they’re a smart girl.

"These are high-end quality fabrics and high-end quality feels, and you don't have to pay over price for it."

On the website, S By Serena is described as "a modern fashion brand that celebrates the smart, sexy, sophisticated, strong, and stylish qualities of each person. On trend (but never trendy – there's a difference!), approachable, and inclusive, S by Serena empowers you to look and feel your best."

