Penelope Cruz showcases timeless beauty in micro mini dress and asymmetrical skirt The Oscar-nominated actress is a frequent one on best-dressed lists

Penelope Cruz has definitely mastered a strong sense of bringing her personal style to couture garments, with her outfit during her latest public outing a strong exhibition of that.

The actress was seen at the opening of Lancôme's first pop-up store in Madrid as one of their global brand ambassadors and part of their recent star-studded campaign for their fragrance, La Vie Est Belle, her first since being announced as one of the co-chairs for this year's Met Gala.

WATCH: Met Gala 2023 co-chairs and theme announcement

Loading the player...

Dressed in 80s inspired couture from Alexandre Vauthier's Spring Summer 2023 collection, she looked sensational in an elevated take on the little black dress.

The structured micro mini showcased some serious skin as she left her chest unadorned with jewelry and showed off her impressively toned legs.

ALSO SEE: Penelope Cruz, Charlotte Casiraghi and FKA Twigs lead the glamour at the Chanel show

MORE: Penelope Cruz poses up a storm in a black bikini in killer photograph

A pop of color in the outfit came through an asymmetrical ruffled pink skirt that wrapped around the bottom, with the same shade of pink incorporated in her manicure. She completed her look with gold feather earrings, strappy black heels, and her hair styled into a ponytail with blunt bangs.

"Last night I had the pleasure of attending Lancôme's opening party for its first pop-up store in Madrid. A magical evening celebrating the new campaign of La Vie Est Belle of which I am proud to be an ambassadress," she captioned her post, which immediately received a flurry of compliments.

Penelope looked picture perfect in her couture little black dress

"Does this woman not age? Wow," one fan gushed, while another also wrote: "The years go by and you're more beautiful every day," and a third said: "The most beautiful!"

Penelope has been nailing the asymmetrical trend lately, presenting a more grandiose take on it at the Goya Awards in Spain last month.

MORE: Penelope Cruz brings punk energy in a leather jacket and bra

SEE: Penelope Cruz causes a stir wearing nothing but tiny shorts

She opted for a black Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a lace bodice with a floor-length skirt that featured a ruffled high-low hem and a train.

The star opted for another black asymmetrical option at the Goya Awards

Her face was framed with her brunette locks styled straight and her bangs once again framing her face, adding a black lace shawl.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.