Penelope Cruz brings punk energy in a leather jacket and bra The Parallel Mothers star is quite the fashionista

Penelope Cruz is entering the new year in a bold new way, and it shows in the latest set of photographs she shared on social media.

MORE: Penélope Cruz is the epitome of chic in Chanel mini dress during Paris appearance

The actress continues to post highlights from her recent shoot with Dust Magazine, culminating with a mix of beauty and punk.

VIDEO: Penelope Cruz shines on the red carpet at Cannes

Loading the player...

She included a close-up beauty shot of hers which highlighted her radiant beauty and light dusting of freckles as she cupped her face in her hands and delicately smiled.

It then contrasted with another photograph, that of her lying down in a black leather jacket and a matching bustier bra with a leather strap.

TRENDING NOW: Gwen Stefani shares happy news she had to ‘hold in for so long’ amid pregnancy rumors

The look was topped off with a pair of black zip-up short-shorts and her hair styled into bangs that fell across to frame her face.

"Happy new year!!!" she simply captioned her shots, instantly receiving love from fellow stars like Katie Holmes and Isla Fisher alongside a barrage of heart emojis from fans.

Penelope shared more outtakes from her Dust Magazine shoot

"Happy New Year 2023!!!! Let it be magic!!!!" one wrote, while another said: "More beautiful every day!" and a third added: "Such beautiful freckles!"

The Oscar-winning star first shared a glimpse of her new photoshoot just before Christmas with a little more bravado, posting a picture of herself posing topless in nothing but frilly underwear.

MORE: Penelope Cruz is the embodiment of class in a suit and tie for the red carpet

ALSO POPULAR: Hoda Kotb bids emotional goodbye as Today fans and co-hosts react

The 48-year-old actress looked phenomenal on the cover of the magazine's Spanish issue, standing side-on, covering her chest with her arms while exposing a hint of her derriere.

One responded: "How are you still the most beautiful woman in the world?" A second gushed: "You are absolutely stunning! And talented! And an inspiration for your activism for humans, animals and the planet. Happy Holidays to you and your beautiful family!"

The actress appeared on the cover posing in nothing but underwear

A third added: "OMG! This is amazing. So beautiful." A fourth penned: "WOW Penelope. Wow!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.