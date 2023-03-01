Julia Roberts showcases radiant beauty as she joins many famous friends in new video The Ticket to Paradise star is leading the charge!

Julia Roberts has been the face of many brands throughout her illustrious career, and her latest project for one of them pairs her up with several other famous faces.

The star is appearing in a new spot for Lancôme as the global brand ambassadress for one of their signature fragrances, La Vie Est Belle.

The advert features her showcasing her timeless beauty while styled in an effortlessly chic look, seeing her in an oversized white button down and bell-bottomed blue pants that cinch in her waist and emphasize her long legs.

However, she is not alone in the sensational clip, as she is joined by the likes of Penelope Cruz, Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Isabella Rossellini, Lily Collins, Hoyeon, and Aya Nakamura.

For the commercial, they all join together for a performance of "What a Wonderful World," which the brand terms "a pure redefinition of happiness."

The caption alongside the fun video featuring the superstars reads: "Our Global Brand Ambassadress @JuliaRoberts invites every woman to join an authentic and collective anthem, a rallying cry that unites in joy around an iconic fragrance and the song of a lifetime. So, what makes you say #Lavieestbelle?"

Julia joins a cast of famous females for Lancôme's newest advert

The comments were instantly full of compliments for the beauty on display, as one fan wrote: "So beautiful!!!!" and another said: "Women power."

A third even gushed: "The fact that this is already the most iconic campaign ever!! #legends," while a fourth added: "This is breathtaking!"

The brand certainly knew that it had arranged quite a legendary cast of women for their new campaign, even deeming them "the most iconic cast" in several of their promotional messages.

Julia became the face of Lancôme back in 2009, with the brand's international president Youcef Nabi saying at the time: "By her remarkable personality and career, Julia Roberts is an emblematic woman of her time.

The iconic collab was teased on Tuesday

"Her exceptional talent, her radiance and her strong commitments perfectly echo Lancôme's values. We are convinced she will embody the brand in the most sublime way possible."

