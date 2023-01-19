Penelope Cruz appears statuesque in a regal gold gown amid Met Gala announcement The annual fashion showcase's co-chair be bringing it come May

Penelope Cruz has been having a fantastic past couple of years as far as her career has gone, having been part of one acclaimed project after another.

The actress is now taking another incredible opportunity as one of the co-chairs for this year's Met Gala, which Vogue celebrated with a series of throwback photoshoot snippets.

She shared her own on social media, a picture of her in a gold lamé gown that emphasized her statuesque frame even as she reclined on a couch for the cover of Vanity Fair in 2001.

Her hair had been pushed back to place the emphasis on her face while she wore gold earrings and stared down the camera.

Penelope joins Anna Wintour, Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa, and Roger Federer as co-chairs for this year's Met Gala, which will pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld.

The dress code for the 1 May, 2023 event is "In Honor of Karl," and will see not only tributes directly to his legacy, but also for the fashion houses he commandeered, such as Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé.

Penelope looked spectacular in her gold gown as she was announced as a Met Gala co-chair

This year, Chanel and Fendi are the key partners for the event. Additional funding has been provided for by Karl Lagerfeld and Condé Nast.

According to Max Hollein, Marina Kellen French Director of The Met, in a press release: “Karl Lagerfeld was one of the most captivating, prolific, and recognizable forces in fashion and culture, known as much for his extraordinary designs and tireless creative output as for his legendary persona.

"This immersive exhibition will unpack his singular artistic practice, inviting the public to experience an essential part of Lagerfeld’s boundless imagination and passion for innovation."

Dua will be making her first appearance at the benefit's pink carpet since 2019

Dua announced the news with an Instagram post that featured each of the co-chair's signatures and an announcement of the theme, writing: "Excited to announce that I am one of the #MetGala 2023 Co-Chairs alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour. See you for the First Monday in May #CostumeInstitute Benefit."

