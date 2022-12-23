Penelope Cruz causes a stir wearing nothing but tiny shorts The Parallel Mothers star looked incredible

Penelope Cruz gave her fans an early Christmas treat when she shared a provocative new photo of herself posing topless in frilly underwear.

The 48-year-old actress looked phenomenal on the cover of Dust magazine's Spanish issue, sharing the gorgeous photo with her followers on Instagram. In the image, Penelope is standing side-on, covering her chest with her arms while exposing a hint of her derriere.

WATCH: Penélope Cruz dazzles on the red carpet at Cannes

Loading the player...

Seductively gazing over her shoulder and into the camera, the Parallel Mothers star's long, dark hair cascades down her naked back.

Many fans were left speechless by Penelope's beauty and simply commented with flame and love-struck emojis. Some, however, were able to string a few words together.

TRENDING NOW: Today's Al Roker shares tragic news amid worrying health battle

POPULAR: Hoda Kotb calls out Jenna Bush Hager for 'gaslighting' her

One responded: "How are you still the most beautiful woman in the world?" A second gushed: "You are absolutely stunning! And talented! And an inspiration for your activism for humans, animals and the planet. Happy Holidays to you and your beautiful family!"

A third added: "OMG! This is amazing. So beautiful." A fourth penned: "WOW Penelope. Wow!"

Penelope wowed fans with her provocative cover

The actress never fails to impress with her appearances, and just recently she won praise for her chic style while promoting her most recent film, L'Immensità.

For a photocall for the French-Italian drama at Cinema Pathé Beaugrenelle on 13 December in Paris, Penelope was all legs in an impossibly short Chanel mini dress, made from their signature tweed material in a charcoal gray color with a wide plaid print and big buttons down its center.

Penelope is an ambassador for Chanel

Fans had compliments galore for her appearance, taking to social media to write: "Love this," and: "This works, the whole look is fabulous!" as well as: "Whoever did her styling needs a raise," plus another fan added: "Stunning."

Penelope's stylist is Cristina Ehrlich, whose other famous clients include Tina Fey, Anna Kendrick, Amy Adams, Margot Robbie, Priyanka Chopra, Brie Larson, Lena Dunham, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Mandy Moore, and Taylor Schilling.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.