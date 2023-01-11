Penelope Cruz poses up a storm in a black bikini in killer photograph The On The Fringe star is serving it up

Penelope Cruz is not one to shy away from embracing bolder and more revealing sides to her identity as a style icon, doing so in her latest social media post.

The actress shared yet another outtake from her recent Dust Magazine photoshoot, this time showcasing her incredibly toned physique.

VIDEO: Penelope Cruz shines on the Cannes red carpet

She struck a pose in a black bikini that featured a bustier top with a leather underwire section and high-waisted bottoms, paired with a leather biker jacket and sheer tights to show off her endless legs.

Penelope even pulled one of the bottoms down a smidge for an edgier attitude, staring the camera straight down with her long locks styled into bangs.

Her fans were bowled over by the shot, many simply inundating her with a barrage of flame emojis, and some leaving her comments along the lines of: "This photoshoot is absolutely stunning," and: "No words, simply spectacular," as well as: "As beautiful as ever."

Penelope has continually been sharing photographs from her spread for the magazine, with the chic black and white shots going down a treat with her followers.

Penelope stared down the camera in a bikini and leather jacket

The Oscar-winning star first shared a glimpse of her new photoshoot just before Christmas with even more bravado, posting a picture of herself posing topless in nothing but frilly underwear.

The 48-year-old actress looked phenomenal on the cover of the magazine's Spanish issue, standing side-on, covering her chest with her arms while exposing a hint of her derriere.

One responded: "How are you still the most beautiful woman in the world?" A second gushed: "You are absolutely stunning! And talented! And an inspiration for your activism for humans, animals and the planet. Happy Holidays to you and your beautiful family!"

The actress appeared on the cover of Dust

A third added: "OMG! This is amazing. So beautiful," while a fourth penned: "WOW Penelope. Wow!"

