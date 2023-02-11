Amanda Holden styles out gorgeous wrap dress in striking photos Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden got all dressed up

If we count on anyone to have a killer outfit, it's Amanda Holden and her latest one might be one of her best yet, and it perfectly showed off her endless legs.

The star posed alongside a series of crates as she wowed her followers in a daring pink wrap dress that even featured a small section that draped down the side of her toned legs. Amanda looked beautiful in her flirty outfit and silver heels as she shared a series of playful poses, and it was clear that her fans were obsessed with the look.

WATCH: Amanda Holden braves the winter chill in silky pussy-bow blouse

Loading the player...

Amanda didn't give much context for the series of photos, instead simply captioning all three: "Manchester," and adding a double heart emoji at the end.

WOW: Amanda Holden looks unrecognisable in touching throwback photo with rarely-seen sister

One enthused fan commented: "It should be against the law - to be as sexy as you are," while a second added: "Gorgeous, plain and simple! Loving listening to you and Jamie in the mornings on #heartfm as I sweat it out in the gym."

A third posted: "Seeing you just makes my night," while a fourth joked about where she posing as they teased: "Unexpected item in the bagging area."

Amanda stunned in the bold look

Amanda has been completely owning the fashion scene these past few weeks, and earlier back on Tuesday, she blew fans away with a daring lingerie set.

The 51-year-old resembled a pin-up model as she posed in the lacy black set, which has been dubbed the 'Hold Me Tight Body'.

Amanda showed off her hourglass figure as she posed in front of a mirror, while staring flirtatiously at the camera.

The star showed off her endless legs

In her caption, she simply wrote: "New @jdwilliamsuk lingerie," finishing off with a black heart emoji, but the post created a large response amongst her fan base.

One enthused: "You're like a 25 yr old," while another quickly added: "Omg, absolute bombshell."

READ: Amanda Holden finally breaks silent on Bruno Tonioli replacing David Walliams on Britain’s Got Talent

INSIDE: Amanda Holden's glam boudoirs with husband Chris are picture perfect

A third commented: "Flaming 'eck Mandy," while a fourth said: "Don't try and convince me that you're not a goddess," and a fifth joked: "Wow, Britain really does have some talent."

Others were simply left speechless as they shared strings of flame emojis in the comments.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.