Amanda Holden captured the attention of her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Tuesday as the presenter wowed in a flirty lingerie set.

The star has been sharing several daring glimpses at the new JD Williams lingerie set and the latest looked absolutely phenomenal. Amanda resembled a pin-up model as she posed in the lacy black set, which has been dubbed the 'Hold Me Tight Body'. Amanda showed off her hourglass figure as she posed in front of a mirror, while staring flirtatiously at the camera.

In her caption, she simply wrote: "New @jdwilliamsuk lingerie," finishing off with a black heart emoji, but the post created a large response amongst her fan base.

One enthused: "You're like a 25 yr old," while another quickly added: "Omg, absolute bombshell."

A third commented: "Flaming 'eck Mandy," while a fourth said: "Don't try and convince me that you're not a goddess," and a fifth joked: "Wow, Britain really does have some talent."

Others were simply left speechless as they shared strings of flame emojis in the comments.

The star looked phenomenal in the look

Although the star wowed her followers in this lingerie set, she has been sharing other cheeky glances at some of the other Valentine's Day offerings from the clothing brand.

Last week, she looked divine in a silky red chemise with lace detail and a delicate gold necklace. She wore her hair curled and glowy makeup with a smokey eye, completing the romantic aesthetic by carrying a gold drinks tray and two glasses of champagne.

Sharing the picture to Instagram, Amanda wrote: "Happy Friday! Slipping into something a little more comfortable for the weekend. No matter if you're all loved up or a singleton, try and pop something new into the top drawer this #valentinesday to make you feel your confident best."

