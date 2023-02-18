Amanda Holden looks sensational in striking red mini dress Amanda Holden enjoyed some time in Dubai in a gorgeous outfit

Amanda Holden has been having a magical half-term break with her family as they headed for Dubai, and the presenter shared an insight into her time away.

The Britain's Got Talent judge shared several glimpses into her dinner at Coya, a Latin food inspired restaurant in the city, and when she posed outside the venue she looked absolutely astounding in a gorgeous mini dress. The daring outfit showcased her toned legs as she flashed a huge grin while posing for the scene-stealing photo.

She shared a video montage of the restaurant's lavish interiors, as well as the sumptuous meal that the family shared, saying: "Thank you for looking after us @coyadubai."

This wasn't the only adventure that she had while away, as she also shared another video of the family at the Atlantis water park.

Amanda looked beautiful in a white one-piece as she relaxed in the sun, while also going down some of the daring water slides that the water park boasts.

Amanda recently celebrated her 52nd birthday and she took to social media in a stunning string bikini for the big event.

Amanda sipped on a fresh coconut, looking glamorous as ever in a flowing kaftan, a chic sun visor and oversized sunglasses.

"52 today - grateful to be alive and happy with people I love," Amanda captioned her post, which sparked a flurry of messages from friends and fans who were seriously confused about the star's age...

"Flawless at 52 [flame emoji] happy birthday!!! Beautiful on the outside and the inside," penned a friend, as a doting fan added: "52 never looked this good!"

"The 5 and 2... surely is the wrong way round?" added another, while a fourth comment read: "Fittest 52 year old alive."

Amanda is no stranger to a luxury holiday, having jet-setted to sunnier climes several times last year with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Hollie and Lexi.

