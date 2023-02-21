Amanda Holden showcases hourglass figure in elegant dress Heart Radio presenter Amanda Holden is back in style following a family holiday to Dubai

Amanda Holden consistently blows us away with her incredible fashion whether she's in the Heart Radio studios, judging on Britain's Got Talent or sunning herself on the beach.

On Tuesday, the star resembled a glamorous Bond girl as she posed in a curve-hugging Karen Millen dress that showcased her incredible hourglass figure. The 52-year-old looked beautiful in the navy knitted garment as she posed playfully up against a white wall inside her offices, bending an arm to highlight her fitness.

She completed her ensemble with a pair of killer heels, alongside a range of bracelets and a small pendant that was partially observed by her wavy blonde hair.

Amanda also shared a small video that showed her outfit off in more detail, as she said: "Hello, good morning. Happy pancake day, I've already had three pancakes and I promised my daughter, Hollie, that's all we're going to have for tea.

"We're not even going to bother with the main course. We're going pancake, pancake, pancake."

She then joked: "I don't know how we're going to fit them all in, but I'm wearing this gorgeous cable knit two-piece from Karen Millen."

The star wowed in her bold outfit

Amanda shared how her outfit was "really warm" which is handy for the cold February days, before revealing how the outfit would pair well with just a pair of trainers or even flared jeans.

The mum-of-two never gets it wrong when it comes to her fashion, and she looked sensational during the half-term break as she and her family enjoyed a trip to Dubai.

As the family holiday drew to an end, they enjoyed a meal at Coya, where Amanda shared several glimpses at their sumptuous meal, as well her outfit for the evening – a micro mini dress.

Amanda made a daring outfit choice while she was away

The daring design showcased her toned legs as she flashed a huge grin while posing for the scene-stealing photo.

She shared a video montage of the restaurant's lavish interiors, as well as the sumptuous meal that the family shared, saying: "Thank you for looking after us @coyadubai."

This wasn't the only adventure that she had while away, as she also shared another video of the family at the Atlantis water park.

Amanda looked beautiful in a white one-piece as she relaxed in the sun, while also going down some of the hair-raising water slides that the water park boasts.

