Louise Redknapp looks amazing in high-waisted trousers and leather boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp definitely knows how to elevate the basics, serving up a masterclass in low-key dressing when she attended Beverley Knight's 50th birthday show on Thursday night.

Arriving at Lafayette in London in style, Louise graced the red carpet in her typically understated fashion, looking effortlessly cool in high-waisted trousers and a matching black bomber jacket. Louise styled her silky jacket with a classic white T-shirt and a leather belt, keeping her ensemble simple yet timeless.

Louise Redknapp rocked high-waisted trousers and leather Chelsea boots

The 48-year-old singer and Lorraine fashion presenter fashion presenter elevated the look with a few rock chic accessories, donning a studded cuff bracelet and a pair of on-trend chunky black boots.

Louise styled her blonde bob in a super sleek style and matched her beauty look to her understated yet edgy aesthetic, opting for kohl-lined eyes, a slick of neutral lipstick and a soft bronze glow. Stunning!

Louise toughened up her look with edgy accessories

We loved seeing snippets from the show as Louise supported the icon that is Beverley - doesn't it look incredible in the video below? She wrote: "One of my favourite songs ever! Smashed it tonight, a true inspiration! Love ya and loved tonight."

SEE: Exclusive: Louise Redknapp finally addresses ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's decision to remarry

Louise also popped backstage to congratulate Beverley, hanging out with Luke Evans behind the scenes and posing for a photo with the Beauty And The Beast actor.

Despite the weather improving, it's not too late to get your hands on a pair of chunky boots. Better yet, there are loads of deals to be found. We like this simple and versatile ASOS pair that will work year-round.

The mother-of-two, who raises sons Charley and Beau with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, has been serving up some lovely looks of late.

Leather Chelsea Boots in Black, £50, ASOS

SHOP NOW

Earlier this week, Louise teased her latest fashion collection with high street brand Peacocks.

The former Eternal songstress shared a series of snaps rocking an elegant off-the-shoulder T-shirt and high-waisted denim jeans, dubbing the look her "going out" outfit.

Louise hung out backstage with Luke Evans and Beverley Knight

Complete with sleek long sleeves and a romantic Bardot neckline, Louise's casual ensemble made for an effortless evening look, elevated with a delicate gold chain necklace.

DISCOVER: Louise Redknapp's risqué black bustier wedding dress made her a daring bride

Louise recently told HELLO! about her fashion sense, revealing: "For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident, you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into.

"It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.