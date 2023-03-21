Louise Redknapp causes a stir in ultra-glam off-the-shoulder top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp knows how to make the simplest of outfits look incredible, as proven by her latest Instagram post that teases her latest fashion collection with high street brand Peacocks.

The 48-year-old songstress shared a series of snaps rocking an elegant off-the-shoulder T-shirt and high-waisted denim jeans, dubbing the look her "going out" outfit. Complete with sleek long sleeves and a romantic bardot neckline, Louise's casual ensemble made for an effortless evening look, elevated with a delicate gold chain necklace.

"This time of year it’s not always easy to know what to wear out for an evening! But you know my motto… always keep it simple," said the star.

"This is one of my favourite tops to wear out at the moment and part of my brand new @peacocks_fashion," added Louise.

The glamorous musical star wore her honey-blonde bob in a relaxed straightened style, elevating her ageless beauty glow with a smokey eye, soft blush and lashings of mascara. Fans couldn't help but comment on Louise's high street getup.

"LOVE this top," gushed a fan, as another penned: "Always so elegant... fabulous".

Louise's Bardot Top, £16, Peacocks

Louise confessed she's never afraid to opt for a daring look. She recently told HELLO! about her fashion sense, revealing: "For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident, you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into.

"It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match."

Louise has mastered the art of effortless dressing

Speaking with close friend Kate Thornton on the podcast White Wine Question Time, the former wife of Jamie Redknapp recently opened up about her glittering career as she quickly dismissed the idea of wanting to be "famous" again.

She said: "I'm proud of what I've done and though there have been some huge bumps in the road along the way and by no means have I been anywhere near perfect, I've not let go."

