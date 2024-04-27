Joan Collins, 90, looks unrecognisable as a teenager in incredible throwback photo

Dame Joan Collins is still one of the most glamorous A-listers around at age 90, and the actress has proven that her star quality started young after she unveiled a must-see throwback photo.

Taking to Instagram to share her first major magazine cover, Joan is barely recognisable in the snapshot which was taken when the star was just 17 years old.

The Illustrated cover from the 1950s shows a young Joan epitomising Hollywood glamour even then in a lace off-shoulder dress with her bouncy brunette curls, defined cheekbones, and bright red lipstick.

Joan captioned the post: "At 17, my first major magazine cover but not my last."

Earlier this week, the actress shared more nostalgic moments from the early days of her career, with photos of herself posing in a catalogue.

The 'Young Ideas' fashion page saw Joan smiling alongside two other models for the black and white shot, wearing a waist-defining pencil skirt and a checkered top with a white collar. The star paired the look with matching heels, with her hair styled in an updo that showed off her pearl statement earrings.

The following snapshot showed Joan wearing a vintage-style polka dot dress with a dramatic skirt and a waist-cinching belt. The Dynasty actress posed alongside now 93-year-old actress Lois Smith for the photo, who wore a slim midi dress with a polka dot tie and white gloves.

© Instagram Joan posed with Lynn Wyatt and Jack Nicholson

A snippet from the magazine read: "Hollywood's Lois Smith is now starring in the Broadway hit, "The Young and Beautiful". Joan Collins is in "The Girl in The Red Velvet Swing," 20th Barbara Nichols plays in "Miracle in The Rain."

Joan has clearly been taking a trip down memory lane recently, as just last week the author shared a photo from the 1980s with her followers. Posing beside The Shining actor Jack Nicholson and philanthropist Lynn Wyatt, Joan looked ageless in a white lace dress and bright red lipstick.