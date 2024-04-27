Millie Bobby Brown displays tiny waist and toned legs in incredible bikini photo

Millie Bobby Brown is her own best advertisement as she looked gorgeous modeling a piece from her Florence by Mills Fashion line.

The 20-year-old is currently soaking up the sun on vacation and displayed her incredible physique in a pink patterned bikini top and a pair of high-waisted denim shorts.

Millie posed against a wall while running her hands through her hair and arched her back to show off her svelte physique at the best possible angle.

The actress' shorts were from her fashion range and accentuated the curves of her hips and toned legs.

Florence by Mills Fashion is an "accessible and affordable" clothing line that uses recycled fibers to reduce the company's environmental impact.

Millie launched it in January following the success of her makeup and skincare line.

"I started with skincare and beauty, which has been a huge passion of mine since I was quite young. I have always loved makeup, but found that skincare was equally as important," she told Women's Wear Daily.

"Then as you grow up you think, ‘Oh, I love coffee; I have a lot of dogs — I want cute collars for my dogs and to drink coffee that’s accessible and on the go. I started to think apparel was the next step."

The designs reflect Millie's personal tastes and take inspiration from her own everyday wardrobe. Alongside denim shorts and jeans, Florence by Mills Fashion carries everything from T-shirts and sweaters to loungewear.

"That is my everyday wardrobe, which was kind of why it was so easy for me. I wear loungewear every single day," she said, adding: "I don’t wear jeans — my fiancé rarely sees me in jeans."

Millie is engaged to Jake Bongiovi – the son of Bon Jovi frontman, Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Hurley. Jake popped the question in April 2023 after they first sparked rumors of a relationship in June 2021.

The sweethearts made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at London's Royal Albert Hall hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

Before Jake, Millie had no intention of becoming a wife. "That was never my intention, to be a wife," she told Glamour UK. "But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him'. He doesn't want me to be that either."

She explained: "He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that. I was like, 'Oh, I do want this'."

As for their big day, Millie has not publicly revealed the wedding date, recently revealing she has chosen to keep their special day private. "I can say that the planning is going – it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life," she told Women's Wear Daily.

Explaining why she is being secretive, she said: "Just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me."

Millie added. "So, I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest."

