Amanda Holden is flawless in show-stopping mini-dress as she showcases unseen corner of £7million home

Amanda Holden had reason to celebrate on Friday night as the Britain's Got Talent judge had finally finished redesigning her dining room at her £7million home.

As you can see in the clip below, Amanda celebrated in style, inviting a group of friends around to dine in the room, but the group also hosted an impromptu dance party that saw them all emulate their inner country music star as they danced to Beyonce's latest hit, Texas Hold 'Em.

The gang all ended up wearing cowboy hats, with Alan Carr delighting in a pink feathered hat, while Abbey Clancy opted for a black one to match her chic ensemble and Peter Crouch wore a white item with a pink star in the centre.

As ever, Amanda entirely stole the show as the presenter styled out a gorgeous yellow cowboy hat that matched with her gorgeous mini dress and heels that showcased the 53-year-old's toned legs and physique.

Amanda and her friends enjoyed the party

In her caption, the mum-of-two said: "I put this on stories last night, but I think it deserves a grid post! Celebrating the revamp of my dining room. Tags and video ext to this reel on my insta."

As for the refurbishment itself, the room now carried a large cream rug that matched with the white walls. By the entrance of the room, Amanda had positioned two small potted plants and a selection of candles. Behind the door lay a breathtaking chandelier that wouldn't have looked out of place in a palace.

Alan joined the party

Amanda's home has been undergoing a lot of work recently and earlier in the week, the Heart Radio presenter took to social media to show off her gym, which had previously been an unseen part of the property.

The impeccable room features large grey tiled walls, soft brown panelling and hardwood floors, and Amanda showcased her home gym as she took part in a bit of fitness, riding an exercise bike. A grey yoga ball could be seen propped up against one of the walls behind her.

The star has been showcasing more of her home over the past few months

It seems that interior design is a secret passion of Amanda's and the proud mum showed off her daughter's bedrooms, each with their own unique theme.

Twelve-year-old Hollie's room has clearly been inspired by Palm Beach with vibrant green palm trees, a daring pink and white-striped ceiling and even a swinging egg chair which was shown off in a fabulous Instagram video.

Amanda's daughters will surely love their palatial home

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Lexi's room has been transformed into a dark, ultra-chic space inspired by Art Deco. Amanda created another video documenting the impressive room makeover and shared more details about what inspired the design in the caption.

"[Lexi] is a huge fan of The Great Gatsby and art deco vibes and her favourite colour is green," the doting mum explained. "She and I made a moodboard which we then discussed with the wonderful @noushka_design and together we came up with this unbelievable room!"