Loose Women's Jane McDonald turns heads with daring sheer outfit – see photo

Jane McDonald will be gearing up for her nationwide tour, which will take place in the latter half of the year, and the singer is already teasing the showstopping outfits that she intends to wear.

On Saturday, Jane confirmed that she would be partnering with Angel Couture by Kay Heeley for her tour outfits. The incredible announcement was revealed on the fashion brand's Instagram account, and they shared some of their previous highlights including a ravishing, shimmering outfit with a sheer section draped over her shoulders and arms.

Other beautiful looks included an elegant blue gown that wouldn't look out of place on a fairy godmother and a scene-stealing white number that would be perfect for an awards show.

In a lengthy caption, the brand shared: "We've done it again… Angel Couture is going on Tour with singer and TV star @thejanemcdonald. We have designed for Jane for over 20 years (can you believe!!!!!) and we are just thrilled to announce that our designer Kay is styling and designing once again for Yorkshire's most beautiful and famous star!

"The 2024 tour opens in October in UK arenas and theatres, and we will be sharing all the details and behind the scenes of the making of the latest gowns… so stay tuned! Bring on October!!!!"

Jane confirmed she would be hitting the road again back in November, saying: "I'm so excited to officially announce my 2024 tour With All My Love. Visit my website to sign up now for pre-sale tickets!" The tour will kick off in Blackpool on 11 October before concluding a month later on 22 November in Leeds.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jane will be heading on tour in October

However, the tour will also bring up some emotional moments for the 60-year-old as she revealed in an interview with the Mail that her tour would be dedicated to her late fiancé, Eddie Rothe.

"It's not a mournful thing. I haven't had a chance to celebrate his life, so here it is," Jane told the publication. "I had 13 amazing years with that man. I think I had the best of him. I'm glad I was privileged enough to have that time. I should be grateful for that."

© Karwai Tang The presenter is dedicating her tour to her late fiance

Eddie passed away from lung cancer in 2021 and due to the coronavirus restrictions that were in place at the time, Jane said he didn't get a large funeral and she was unable to give him the "tribute" that she had initially wanted to.

The Mail revealed that the conversation left Jane feeling very emotional and the star had to briefly pause the talk in order to regain her composure. The star also opened up about how different her life would be if Eddie hadn't died, confessing it was likely that she would have retired, with the couple having made plans for their own future.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Ed passed away in 2021

She shared: "You've got to make a different life from what was planned, but they go with you. You move forward with them in your heart. This tour is happening because of Ed. He's probably thinking, 'Go on, you go for it.' I have this ultimate joy in my heart, because he's still there."

