Frankie Bridge looks phenomenal in figure-hugging mini dress and sheer tights

The Saturdays songstress Frankie Bridge resembled a bodacious bombshell on Saturday as she posed up a storm in a gorgeous mini black dress.

In photos shared to Instagram, the mother-of-two could be seen rocking a ribbed cotton cami slip dress from Cou Cou Intimates which she paired with a matching black bolero shrug complete with white contrast piping and flared sleeves.

Elevating her fashion-forward get-up, Frankie, 35, teamed her black separates with some sheer black tights and a pair of funky black sunglasses.

She wore her choppy caramel locks in a sleek style with the ends flicked out and accentuated her naturally pretty features with a bronzed palette of makeup.

© Getty Images The singer's wardorbe is teeming with sartorial gold

In her caption, the 'All Fired Up' hitmaker shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her latest project and wrote: "Planning future Faves… What edits do you guys want to see in the next few weeks? If you haven’t subscribed to my mailer, the link is in my bio. This Sunday it’s all about school run looks!"

The star's fans and friends inundated the comments section with endless praise. "This look is too cute," noted one follower, while another chimed in: "You look glamorous in anything! Fashionista!"

Impressed by Frankie's subtle hair transformation, a third penned: "Obsessed with this cute hair", and a fourth added: "You look absolutely stunning".

© Getty Images The happy couple share two children together

Frankie's mini dress moment comes after she escaped to the sunny Maldives with her footballer husband Wayne and their two sons Parker, nine, and seven-year-old Carter.

During their visit, the family-of-four stayed at the uber-luxurious Siyam World Maldives beach resort, with Frankie sharing numerous behind-the-scenes glimpses from their tropical getaway.

Amongst the images, the singer included a stunning image of herself rocking a plunging cream bikini top which she teamed with a pair of candy cane striped linen trousers.

© Instagram The singer showed off her holiday tan

Posing on a pristine beach, Frankie spruced up her ensemble with a pair of tinted sunglasses in a 1960s oval shape. She wore her glossy brunette tresses in a slicked-back hairdo and kept her accessories to a minimum for a fuss-free, beach-ready look.

Alongside her idyllic snaps, the Loose Women panellist wrote: "Another day… another bikini and [a] game of waterproof uno."

© Instagram Frankie looked picture-perfect in bright orange

Elsewhere, Frankie uploaded an image of herself wearing a crochet maxi dress in a vibrant tangerine hue, whilst in a separate photo, the brunette beauty could be seen posing up a storm in a forest green bandeau bikini complete with gold hardware detailing.

Lovebirds Frankie and Wayne tied the knot in July 2014 in front of family and friends, including the bride's bandmates Una Foden, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White. The ceremony took place at Woburn Abbey, with guests moving on to celebrate the reception in a gorgeous marquee.