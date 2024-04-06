Frankie Bridge shows off ultra-toned physique in daring backless dress on Maldives getaway

Frankie Bridge has been soaking up the sun on her dreamy Maldives holiday with her family, and the star was a bronzed beauty as she posed on the white sand beach in a daring black dress on Friday.
The Loose Women panellist looked gorgeous in the Asta Resort backless maxi dress that featured floral cut-out detailing on the waist. Frankie, 35, paired the slinky number with statement gold shell earrings, while going barefoot as she posed in front of the idyllic beach sunset backdrop.
Looking perfectly sunkissed, Frankie wore her hair in a sleek bun that highlighted her pretty features, opting for a natural makeup look with a contoured base and a touch of black mascara.
Sharing a carousel of photos from the beach setting, the former member of The Saturdays captioned the post: "Chasing sunsets in Asta Resort [heart emoji]."
Frankie has been enjoying some time away at the Siyam World Maldives beach resort with her former footballer husband Wayne Bridge and their two children Parker, nine, and seven-year-old Carter.
The mother-of-two has kept fans updated with glimpses of her trip, sharing a host of stunning snapshots of her stylish outfits. Frankie's perfectly put-together ensembles are always on point, and fans were particularly impressed with her tangerine crochet maxi dress. The vibrant style featured a relaxed fit, flared sleeves, and keyhole cut-out detailing, which the star layered over black separates.
In another shot, Frankie modelled her go-to H&M linen trousers that she said she "lives in" on holiday. The singer teamed the £15.99 trousers with a white strapless bandeau top, slip-on mule sandals, a raffia clutch bag, and a pair of black sunglasses to complete the look.
“One thing I'll live in on holiday is linen trousers. Wear them with bikini tops or one pieces as your cover-up. Dress them up for dinner or wear out for a day trip. Such easy wearing something you can wear time and time again,” Frankie wrote.