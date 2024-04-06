Frankie Bridge shows off ultra-toned physique in daring backless dress on Maldives getaway

Frankie Bridge has been soaking up the sun on her dreamy Maldives holiday with her family, and the star was a bronzed beauty as she posed on the white sand beach in a daring black dress on Friday.

The Loose Women panellist looked gorgeous in the Asta Resort backless maxi dress that featured floral cut-out detailing on the waist. Frankie, 35, paired the slinky number with statement gold shell earrings, while going barefoot as she posed in front of the idyllic beach sunset backdrop.

© Frankie Bridge Frankie posed in front of the stunning beach setting

Looking perfectly sunkissed, Frankie wore her hair in a sleek bun that highlighted her pretty features, opting for a natural makeup look with a contoured base and a touch of black mascara.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the beach setting, the former member of The Saturdays captioned the post: "Chasing sunsets in Asta Resort [heart emoji]."

Frankie has been enjoying some time away at the Siyam World Maldives beach resort with her former footballer husband Wayne Bridge and their two children Parker, nine, and seven-year-old Carter.

© Instagram The singer donned a tangerine knitted dress

The mother-of-two has kept fans updated with glimpses of her trip, sharing a host of stunning snapshots of her stylish outfits. Frankie's perfectly put-together ensembles are always on point, and fans were particularly impressed with her tangerine crochet maxi dress. The vibrant style featured a relaxed fit, flared sleeves, and keyhole cut-out detailing, which the star layered over black separates.

Frankie looks chic and cool in her linen trousers on her Maldives trip

In another shot, Frankie modelled her go-to H&M linen trousers that she said she "lives in" on holiday. The singer teamed the £15.99 trousers with a white strapless bandeau top, slip-on mule sandals, a raffia clutch bag, and a pair of black sunglasses to complete the look.

“One thing I'll live in on holiday is linen trousers. Wear them with bikini tops or one pieces as your cover-up. Dress them up for dinner or wear out for a day trip. Such easy wearing something you can wear time and time again,” Frankie wrote.