Alex Scott sizzles in daring thigh-split dress for sultry appearance

Alex Scott never fails to nail it when it comes to her fashion and on Friday night, she did just that when she stepped out in one of her most daring looks yet.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Arsenal player documented her fun evening at the DIVA Awards in London which celebrates the achievements of LGBTQIA women and non-binary people. Alex upped the ante with her all-black ensemble which was a figure-hugging long-sleeved black dress with a sultry thigh-high split.

© Tristan Fewings Alex picked up an award

The fabulous gown also featured a dramatic cut-out at the back which immaculately showcased the star's sensational physique.

The TV star opted for a mermaid-inspired hair look and sported waist-length tresses styled into subtle waves - perfection! As for her flawless makeup, Alex opted for dark eyeliner, fluttery lashes and lashings of nude lipstick.

Alex showed off the back of her gorgeous gown

She completed her outfit with a pair of pointed-toe black heels which featured a chunky ankle strap that were perfectly shown off by the ravishing sky-high slit. Alex also added a pair of glamorous silver statement earrings to accessorise her red carpet look.

Alex even picked up an award at the dazzling event and went home with the 'media moment of the year' trophy for wearing a rainbow armband during coverage of the World Cup in Qatar.

Alex enjoyed a fun night out with AJ O'dudu and Ashley Roberts

It has been an exciting week for the star as on Thursday night she was spotted enjoying a fun evening out with her celebrity pals Aj Odudu and Ashley Roberts as they attended the launch of art-inspired hotel Art'otel London.

© David M. Benett Alex looked sensational

Alex oozed confidence as she sported another all-black ensemble featuring a sleeveless waistcoat and trousers. Unlike Friday night's cascading mermaid waves, the sports star opted to wear her mahogany tresses slicked back in a ponytail.

She also switched up her makeup look wearing silver eyeshadow for the special event. One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was Alex's immaculate brown manicure which perfectly completed her evening look.

