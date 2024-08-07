Alex Scott wows in vibrant bikini during romantic holiday with girlfriend Jess Glynne

Sports pundit Alex Scott showcased her enviable physique on Wednesday as she soaked up the sunshine whilst holidaying with her girlfriend, Jess Glynne.



Taking to Instagram Stories, the former Lioness uploaded a string of sunkissed videos including a radiant clip of herself sunbathing in a lime green string bikini.

© Instagram Alex beamed as she sunbathed in a vibrant lime green bikini

She teamed her gorgeous swimwear with a dainty gold chain necklace, a sporty black baseball cap and a pair of stud earrings. Alex wore her Rapunzel tresses in a low ponytail and appeared to go makeup-free as she relaxed by a sparkling pool of water.

In a separate clip, the football star could be seen cooling off with a refreshing glass of orange juice, before including a glimpse of Jess who could be seen sleeping peacefully in the shade.

© Instagram Jess appeared in high spirits as she dined in style

Elsewhere, Alex, 39, uploaded a sweet video of the pair enjoying a romantic rooftop dinner with a spectacular view stretching into the distance. Dressed to impress, Hold My Hand hitmaker Jess looked ultra-hip dressed in a white crop top, cream trousers and a pair of bubblegum pink sunglasses.

She wore her flaming tresses in a low ponytail and accessorised with large silver earrings and a cluster of necklaces. A slick of plum lipstick and a sweep of rosy blush completed her glam evening look.

© Getty Images Alex and Jess at the Brits after party

Lovebirds Alex and Jess have been going from strength to strength ever since they went public with their romance last year. Aside from enjoying a string of holidays, the pair have also been supporting one another at several red carpet events.

The couple are still in the honeymoon period of their relationship and back in April, Alex told Women's Health: "I'm in this bubble at the moment… I am more open to accepting and being more vulnerable and I'm absolutely enjoying this stage."

The presenter hinted that she could be open to starting a family with the singer, musing: "What will be will be, in terms of how I’m supposed to [have children]."

© Getty Images The pair have been going from strength to strength

This isn't the first time Alex has opened up about her love life. In her autobiography, How (Not) To Be Strong, the presenter spoke about the time she dated a Lioness.

Referring to Kelly Smith as her "first love," she wrote: "For me, it's like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love.

"And yes, there's that heartbreak and those things, but it's a huge part of my life and I wouldn't go back and change that." After dating for eight years, the pair eventually split in 2013.