Alex Scott rocks micro denim shorts for loved-up photo with Jess Glynne

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne are enjoying a dreamy couples holiday, with the pair spending plenty of time on a luxe yacht.

On Saturday, Alex gave an insight into their loved-up trip as she and her beau cuddled up on the vessel while soaking up the sun. The pair looked so loved-up in their embrace, and Alex appeared every bit a mermaid with the former Arsenal striker rocking a pair of barely-there denim shorts.

Capturing the romantic moment, Alex chose not to caption the image, but did add Billie Eilish's track Birds of a Feather.

Towards the end of last month, Alex gave an insight into the pair's vacation as they posed in crystal-clear water. The former Lioness was the epitome of elegance as she slipped into an ocean blue crochet two piece, consisting of a halterneck crop top and knitted maxi skirt.

© Instagram Alex and Jess shared a loved-up snap

Alex swept her raven hair into a low top knot, adding oversized sunglasses and simple gold jewellery to complete her siren-like look.

The couple are still in the honeymoon period of their relationship and back in April, Alex told Women's Health: "I'm in this bubble at the moment… I am more open to accepting and being more vulnerable and I'm absolutely enjoying this stage."

© Getty Alex and Jess went official with their relationship last year

The former footballer even hinted that she could be open to starting a family with the singer, musing: "What will be will be, in terms of how I’m supposed to [have children]."

Having grown up in a household where displaying emotions was strictly forbidden, the star confirmed this wouldn't be the case if she were to start her own family. "All I know is when I have kids I'll break those old cycles. I’ll show them so much love, so much emotion," she told the Times.

© Instagram The pair are enjoying a holiday

Alex has chosen not to put a label on her sexuality, but she did open up about her former relationship with her "first love" and teammate Kelly Smith in her memoir, How (Not) To Be Strong.

The 39-year-old shared details about their relationship, which lasted from 2005 to 2013. Alex wrote: "For me, it's like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there's that heartbreak and those things, but it's a huge part of my life and I wouldn't go back and change that."