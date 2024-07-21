Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Alex Scott is a total siren in ocean-blue crochet crop top on holiday with Jess Glynne
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
A split photo of presenter Alex Scott and singer Jess Glynne© Instagram

Alex Scott is a total siren in ocean-blue crochet dress on holiday with Jess Glynne

The football pundit shared a series of holiday snaps with her girlfriend

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Alex Scott escaped the UK for sunnier climes this week as she jet set abroad with her girlfriend, Jess Glynne

Alex, 39, and Jess, 35, - who confirmed their relationship in November 2023 - looked so loved up in a sweet snap as they posed for a photo taken in the crystal clear sea. 

The former Lioness was the epitome of elegance as she slipped into an ocean blue crochet two piece, consisting of a halterneck crop top and knitted maxi skirt. 

Alex swept her raven hair into a low top knot, adding oversized sunglasses and simple gold jewellery to complete her siren-like look. 

Alex Scott wore a beautiful ocean-blue co-ord on her holiday with Jess Glynne© Instagram
Alex Scott wore a beautiful ocean-blue co-ord on her holiday with Jess Glynne

Meanwhile, Jess opted for low-key glamour in a breezy shirt and shorts matching set and oversized orange-rimmed sunglasses. 

Alex showed off her beautiful co-ord© Instagram
Alex showed off her beautiful co-ord

It's not the first time the loved-up duo have taken their relationship overseas. Sharing their love for travel, the pair marked a major milestone in their romance in December, when they appeared to spend Christmas and New Year's together in Mexico.

Giving us all summer wardrobe envy with their ultra-chic swimwear in photos shared to Instagram, Alex sunned it up in a  red and white bikini, whilst Jess looked stunning in a Hunza G two-piece. 

Football Focus star Alex looked incredible in her colourful two-piece, which highlighted her gym-honed physique. She wore her gorgeous locks down loose in braids and accessorised with a gold chain bracelet for a touch of glamour.

woman wearing striped bikini at beach© Instagram
Alex looked sensational in her bold bikini

An extremely private person, Alex rarely talks about her relationships. However, last year, the 39-year-old revealed that she had dated a Lioness in her autobiography, How (Not) To Be Strong

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne kiss at brits after party© Getty
Jess and Alex confirmed their relationship in November 2023

Referring to Kelly Smith as her "first love," she wrote: "For me, it's like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. 

"And yes, there's that heartbreak and those things, but it's a huge part of my life and I wouldn't go back and change that." After dating for eight years, the pair eventually split in 2013.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More