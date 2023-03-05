Avril Lavigne spotted with Tyga in Paris following break-up from fiancé Mod Sun The Complicated singer and the rapper, who is Kylie Jenner's ex, have been spotted more than once together

Avril Lavigne has seemingly moved on with someone else shortly after it was revealed she and Mod Sun had broken up.

The two first became engaged in Paris back in April 2022 – Mod, 35, proposed with a heart-shaped ring – after first meeting in January 2021, and released a joint single titled Flames the same month.

However, following their split – and her ex-fiancé dishing out on the break-up on his Instagram – the Complicated hitmaker, 38, has jetted off to Paris for Paris Fashion Week, and was spotted with a new man by her side.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun split

Loading the player...

MORE: Mod Sun breaks silence on surprise Avril Lavigne split

Avril was seen arriving with none other than rapper Tyga, 33, who famously dated Kylie Jenner for three years, arriving at Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kùkù, a restaurant in Paris on the City of Light's Right Bank.

What's more, it's not the first time the two are spotted hanging out, and just before it was confirmed that Avril and Mod had broken up, she and Tyga – his real name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson – were spotted having dinner at Nobu, photos of which TMZ published.

MORE: Avril Lavigne shows off ultra-toned figure in fishnet tights and denim short-shorts

The multiple sightings of the two together promptly kicked off dating rumors, and came just days after Mod, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, first opened up about the aftermath of his break up from the Canadian musician.

The Grammys was one of the couple's last appearances together

Less than a week ago, he shared a mirror selfie of his in which he is looking straight at the camera with a sullen expression, and he wrote: "In 1 week my entire life completely changed."

DISCOVER: GMA announces new member joining their team - all we know

DISCOVER: NCIS makes disappointing announcement and fans aren't happy

He added: "I just know there's a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken."

Mod opened up about the break-up on Instagram

The singer is currently on tour, and he said: "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing."

He concluded: "I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.