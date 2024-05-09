Avril Lavigne fits into her 'Complicated' tank top and tie 22 years later in latest photo – and she hasn't changed one bit

Avril Lavigne has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades, making her splashy debut in 2002 with her song "Complicated," and it looks like she's still got it!

The singer, now 39, shared a new series of photos on Instagram teasing something big to come very soon, and did so with a Throwback Thursday moment that hit close to home.

Avril posted a photograph of herself wearing the very same white tank top with red star detailing she wore in the "Complicated" music video, paired with the same black neck tie.

The only difference was in the bottoms, she opted for similarly wide-legged black pants, although the newer pair sported rips across one leg and a silver chain. The only notable difference many fans noticed between both images of Avril was her currently more platinum blonde hair.

"22 Years Later and my 'Complicated' tank top and necktie still fit! Announcement tomorrow at 10am ET," she penned on Instagram, and very quickly, her fans were obsessed.

They left comments like: "This look literally changed my life," and: "Amazing. 22 years later, you still can rock the tie," plus: "You been a rockstar since rock started."

"Complicated" was Avril's debut single and came at the key inflection of pop, punk, and rock in the early 2000s, when mainstream rock and grunge was being replaced by more punk and pop sounds.

The Canadian singer's arrival on the scene was part of the movement heralding the resurgence of pop-punk, kick started by acts like Green Day and Blink-182 (which includes Travis Barker, whose label Avril is now signed to).

Avril's debut single and its parent album, 2002's Let Go, set a new precedent for females in the space, with the singer often being dubbed the genre's "queen," becoming one of the first women to achieve major mainstream success with punk-driven pop songs.

© Getty Images Avril made a big splash with her debut in 2002

"Complicated" was a worldwide top-ten hit, selling over 3 million physical copies at the time in the US alone, and receiving two Grammy Award nominations. However, her career truly skyrocketed when her album dropped that June.

Let Go was an immediate commercial and critical smash, being credited for solidifying punk in the mainstream, and receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.

© Getty Images The tank tops and neckties were the most distinct part of her aesthetic

It is also Avril's highest-selling album to date, having sold nearly 20 million copies worldwide so far and receiving multi-platinum certifications across the globe. It was the biggest debut record of 2002 and is the highest-selling album by a Canadian artist in the 21st century.

"Complicated" and the rest of the hits from Let Go (like "Sk8er Boi," "I'm With You," and "Losing Grip") will most likely be making it into the set-list for Avril's upcoming Greatest Hits Tour, which kicks off later this month in Canada.

© Getty Images She will kick off a Greatest Hits world tour on May 22nd

So far, the 45-date world tour will take her primarily to North America and include several stops through Europe, including Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. It is slated to conclude on September 18 in Calgary.