Kelly Clarkson looks slimmer than ever in statement jeans

Kelly Clarkson is having fun with fashion again after losing a significant amount of weight since relocating to New York City.

The singer has been displaying her slimmed-down physique in a variety of new styles, including mini dresses, jumpsuits, and her latest statement jeans.

Appearing on her talk show, Kelly looked smaller than ever wearing a pair of wide-legged baggy denim jeans that highlighted her tiny waist.

She added a patterned, off-the-shoulder top tucked into the waistband that emphasized her new shape, and a pair of towering heels to elongate her slender legs.

© Getty Images Kelly's wide-legged jeans made her legs look impossibly long

The American Idol alum has been experimenting more with her looks since moving to the East Coast.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, her go-to stylist, Micaela Erlanger, said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and that she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

Since moving to NYC, the award-winning singer has also been inspired by the fast pace of life and is walking everywhere, something that wasn't all that easy in LA.

As a result, Kelly has gone down several dress sizes, recently telling People the steps she walks in Manhattan give her "quite the workout". However, Kelly hasn't lost weight for appearance's sake, but for her health.

© Getty Images Kelly has lost significant weight since moving to NYC

"I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told the outlet. "A couple years I didn't." This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too.

"I eat a healthy mix," she said. "90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!".

Kelly had no choice but to take her doctor's advice after she was told she was pre-diabetic. During a conversation with actor Kevin James on her talk show in February, she made the startling admission after The King of Queens star complimented her appearance.

"Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic," she confessed. "That's literally what happened. I wasn't shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight."

© Getty Images Kelly added an off-the-shoulder top to highlight her slimmer frame

Kelly went on: "But I wasn't shocked by it. They were like, 'You're pre-diabetic. You're right on the borderline.' And I was like, 'But I'm not there yet…'"

She added: "Then I waited two years and then I was like, 'OK,' I'll do something about it."

Before Kelly shed light on her health journey, there were rumors that she turned to Ozempic – an FDA-approved drug for type 2 diabetes, also known for its appetite-suppressing effects.

© Getty Images Kelly has denied using Ozempic to slim down

While she never responded to these claims, in 2019, she addressed similar rumors that she turned to weight-loss supplements to help her slim down.

"Other fake news that's going around about me is that I've been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets. All of this is not true," she wrote on Twitter.

"I ain't got time 4 all that," she added. "I eat the same stuff I always have. It's all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients."