All Creatures Great and Small star Rachel Shenton wows in figure-hugging mini-dress

Fans of Channel 5 period drama All Creatures Great And Small are used to seeing Rachel Shenton in demure outfits, so her attendance at the LA Premiere of The Strangers: Part One, came as a surprise when she rocked a gorgeous modern dress.

Rachel, 36, cast aside her character Helen's country attire for all-out glamour, rocking a figure-hugging floral-print dress paired with skyscraper open-toe platform heels. The mini dress accentuated Rachel's figure, while the delicate puff sleeves added an air of whimsy to her attire.

The actress' long hair was styled into a bouncy blow dry to complete the look, while she added a slick of rose lipstick for the occasion.

Rachel Shenton looked a far cry from her All Creatures Great and Small character

Rachel's latest project, The Strangers: Chapter 1, is a horror film, making it a stark departure from her All Creatures Great And Small role, but ever the pro, the former Hollyoaks star is effortlessly handling all of her characters.

She delighted fans of the Channel 5 drama last month when she shared the exciting news that the show has been renewed for two more seasons, and has spoken openly about how much she loves the show, telling The Radio Times: "We absolutely love making it. We're having a good time."

Rachel's life away from work

Rachel is married to actor and filmmaker Chris Overton.

© Rachel Shenton/Instagram Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

Chris has appeared in various TV shows over the course of his career, including Doctors, Hollyoaks, DCI Banks, and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

The duo teamed up to work together on short film, The Silent Child, which follows a six-year-old deaf girl who lives a silent life before meeting a kind social worker. While Rachel wrote and starred in the short, Chris stepped behind the camera as director – and they won an Oscar for their efforts.

The acclaimed film wasn't the thespian couple's first time working together, though. They met on the set of Hollyoaks back in 2010, when the All Creatures star played Mitzeee Minniver in the Channel 4 soap and her future husband played Liam McAllister.

They went on to get married eight years later following their Oscar win and live together in London, though much of Rachel's time in spent in Yorkshire, filming All Creatures.