Going hell for leather: We decode Anya Taylor-Joy's Mad Max press tour looks

Method dressing - not so exciting when you’re an administrator or accountant. Very exciting when you’re a top-of-the-range A-lister promoting an other-worldly action packed blockbuster. Frankly, it’s our favourite red carpet take, injecting so much anticipation and joy into a press circuit.

Other great 'method dressers' include Emma Stone, who for much of the Poor Things press tour sported outfits that mirrored the spectacular puff-sleeve ensembles Oscar-winning Holly Waddington designed for her character Bella. Zendaya, whose Tenniscore outfits promoting Challengers had us calling our mums to drag those dusty rackets we never used out of the loft. And of course, Margot Robbie whose Barbie wardrobe made all our childhood dreams come true, zero exaggeration.

© Courtesy of Warner Brothers Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Now, reaching for the baton is Anya Taylor-Joy whose red carpet appearances we’ve come to anticipate almost as much as her work on the big screen. Set in a dystopian wasteland, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga follows Anya’s titular character (played by Charlize Theron in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road) as she is snatched from her home and has to fight her way back. It’s Anya’s debut into the franchise and her role saw her tackle many a car stunt (despite the fact that the actress doesn’t actually have a drivers’ licence) and take on a fair few fight scenes too, alongside co-star Chris Hemsworth.

Anya may have skipped this year's Met Gala, but that doesn’t mean that we haven’t been treated to a high fashion moment or two. Here’s everything the actress has worn on the press tour so far…

© Eric Charbonneau A Los Angeles screening What could be more warrior worthy than badass black leather, courtesy of fresh-off-the-runway Acne Studios? For an LA screening of the movie, Anya teamed her AW24 look with Tiffany & Co jewellery.



© Eyepix Group A Mexico City photocall Anya’s appearance for a photocall in Mexico saw her sporting sculptural custom Balmain, as robust as armour but decorated with cascading metal roses for an unexpected feminine touch. Keeping accessories simple, the actress paired the Olivier Rousteing masterpiece with translucent Aquazzura heels.



© Eyepix Group A Mexico City press conference For a press conference in Mexico, Anya opted for a (slightly) more practical Robert Wun two-piece from its Spring 23 collection. Crafted from white leather and embellished with studs and industrial hardware, Anya added white heels from Jimmy Choo.

© Don Arnold The Sydney premiere In Sydney, Anya wore arguably her most show-stopping look of the tour so far: one-of-a-kind vintage 1996 Paco Rabanne Couture. Pierced with gilded arrows, and with a hefty headpiece to match, we adored this glorious 3D fashion moment. (Luckily she had a sneaky outfit change to watch the movie in, we wouldn’t fancy her chances sitting down in this…)

© Brendon Thorne A Sydney photocall Rick Owens is the first designer that comes to our minds when thinking of packing for a quick trip to a desert apocalypse, so we were so pleased to see him selected by Anya for an appearance in Sydney. The draped top in burnt rust with accompanying terracotta leather skirt is from the designer’s SS24 collection.