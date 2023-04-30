Holly Ramsay showcases phenomenal figure in backless top for special outing

Holly Ramsay is something of a style icon, becoming known for her fabulous outfits and incredible bikinis.

Celebrity chef Gordon's daughter modelled another stunning look on Sunday, sharing a snapshot of the figure-flattering outfit to her Instagram Stories.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly is a sun-kissed beach babe in yellow bikini

Posing for a photo race-side at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the blonde beauty wore jeans and a barely-there top that fastened with just three tiny loose straps, showing off her toned back to full effect as she looked into the distance.

Her luscious locks flowed loosely past her shoulders and she accessorised with a black bag, gold rings that matched her bracelet and watch and black sunglasses, which she'd pushed up onto her scalp.

© Instagram Holly is a big fan of racing – and fashion

She captioned the image with her location, but wasn't joined by her dad, as she has been in the past. In another Story, the star shared an image of herself and Gordon from Silverstone during the previous Formula One season, which showed them holding hands as they made their way through the crowds and Gordon stopped to be interviewed by SkySports.

Holly rocked a stylish pair of red leather shorts, which she teamed with a matching red leather jacket and white vest. She sweetly captioned the picture: "Missing my race buddy this weekend," tagging her dad and adding a heart-hands emoji.

© Getty Holly and sister Tilly with parents Gordon and Tana Ramsay

Last summer, Holly lit up Instagram as she posed at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria in a chic velvet two-piece.

The stylish 24-year-old took to social media to show off her fashionable fit, sporting a sun-kissed glow as she wore velour shorts and a fitted velvet tank top in a royal blue hue.

LOOK: Holly Ramsay adds to tattoo collection with new 'special' inking

She elevated her casual wear with layers of gold jewellery, accessorising with a pair of oversized sunglasses. Gordon's youngest daughter Tilly, 20, also attended the Austrian Grand Prix, looking radiant alongside her sister in an elegant pastel blue midi skirt and funky high-top trainers.

