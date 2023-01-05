Holly Ramsay stuns in Elizabeth Hurley's 'favourite' cheetah bikini and fans react Gordon and Tana Ramsay's daughter turned 23 years old on New Year's Day

Holly Ramsay's beach holiday may have come to an end, but Gordon Ramsay's daughter still managed to raise a smile for one last dreamy post.

The 23-year-old delighted fans as she shared a photo showing her posing in an incredible cheetah-print bikini from Elizabeth Hurley's swimwear collection.

The Victoire bikini is currently available on Elizabeth Hurley's website for £156 and is described as "Elizabeth's very favourite cheetah print! A classic string bikini, which uses gold chain instead of strings".

"Home time," she simply captioned the post.

Elizabeth's son Damian Hurley was one of the first to comment, simply sharing several mind blown emojis alongside a fire one.

"Looking stunning! X," another added, whilst a third remarked: "Super, beautiful!"

Holly has recently shared several stunning photos of herself in beachwear, revealing that she is "Happiest on the beach".

Holly Ramsay stunned in one of Elizabeth Hurley's designs

However, in November last year, she detailed a decision she made when she was 21 that completely changed her life.

"Today marks two years since I last had alcohol," she told her followers.

"Two years ago today I hit rock bottom, I was terrified. I certainly didn't think I would be where I am today both physically and mentally. I've fought every day since to get where I am today."

Elizabeth has previously worn the design, describing it as her 'favourite'

Expressing her gratitude, Holly added: "I am so grateful to so many people for their support, encouragement and endless love. I will continue to learn and grow every day.

"I feel lucky to be able to use my voice to raise awareness and break the stigma around mental health. Sending love to anyone who needs it today and always. One day at a time."

Holly's post comes just days after she has her twin brother Jack celebrated their 23th birthday on New Year's Day.

Proud dad Gordon paid a sweet tribute to her by sharing a picture of them together and writing: "Happy birthday to our amazing twins, @hollyramsayy & Jack have a great night and congrats to you both love you Dad."

