Holly Ramsay shows off impressively toned torso in new photo - and Nikita Kuzmin is impressed

Holly Ramsay is no stranger to a fabulous look and on Thursday she almost bared all as she posed in a stylish crop top for her lastest social media update - and Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin was impressed!

The daughter of Gordon Ramsay, 23, shared the snap in a post that detailed her glamorous trip to New York on Instagram. The photo in question saw the blonde beauty taking a quick mirror selfie rocking the grey top which thinly veiled her toned torso.

Captioning the post, Holly penned: "The big [apple emoji]. Her vibrant locks were tied back with a slick middle parting and she opted for a face of natural makeup.

Holly looked sensational

The Strictly Come Dancing star was one of the first to weigh in on Holly's stunning update and replied with two flame emojis in the comments section. Nikita was partnered with Holly's sister Tilly Ramsay on the BBC One show in 2021.

Other snaps showed the star enjoying herself in Times Square, doing her makeup in the back of a car, attending what appeared to be a fashion exhibition as well as a string of stunning selfies from her solo trip.

One follower replied with two heart emojis and the words: "Beautiful keep smiling lots of love xx." A second added: "Hottie [flame emojis]."

Nikita partnered Holly's sister Tilly

Another photo which caught fans' attention was a close-up shot of Holly's ring, which had the words " **** off" written on it. A fan replied writing: "that ring is great," alongside three love heart emojis. A second responded with: "I need this ring!!"

The star headed to Times Square

The star has since headed back home to LA but couldn't help sharing a fabulous bikini photo before departing the home of Broadway and posed up a storm in an Elizabeth Hurley 'Victore' cheetah print bikini.

Elizabeth's son Damian was quick to weigh in on Holly's stunning and penned several mind-blown emojis alongside a fire one.

