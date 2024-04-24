Eva Mendes' new look is SO Hollywood siren without even trying

On Tuesday evening, the stunning Eva Mendes took to Instagram to upload an incredible catalogue of images of herself and we think you will agree, she looks so beautiful in each one!

The wife of Ryan Gosling was wearing a very classic rollneck top in white and rocked a pair of gold hoop earrings. She sported simple makeup and her hair was blow-dried to perfection. She topped off the look with an ultra-chic French manicure. Divine!

© Eva Mendes Instagram Eva Mendes looked incredible in her simple white top and earrings

Not many can make such a plain look so fabulous, but this mother-of-two certainly can!

The actress is known for her incredible sense of style and we were so delighted to see her at fashion week back in February. The star attended the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2024-25 showcase at Milan Fashion Week and gave us all the mob wife goals with her look.

© Eva Mendes Instagram Eva Mendes looks stunning in leopard print D&G

Eva stepped out in a super glam leopard-print faux fur coat with a black catsuit. Amping up her look to the max, she styled it with some foxy patent boots, a mini leopard-print bag, droplet diamond earrings, large sunglasses, and a veil. Epic.

Old Hollywood beauty was the theme we feel, and the star rocked a beautiful updo, in a half-up and half-down style. We loved her lashings of eyeliner, long lashes and nude lips.

It's hard to believe that the 50-year-old would ever feel insecure about her appearance, but earlier this week, the Hitch star shared a video of herself, captioned in Spanish: "When I was young I was told that my mouth was too big, that it wasn't 'fine', but now I love my big mouth because it means I smile bigger too."

Lots of people commented on the post, feeling inspired to share their own insecurities. One follower added: "It's actually crazy how much we let people's negativity affect us when we are young. You are so stunningly beautiful with a wonderful smile. As a teen, I was bullied for being overweight and having a 'manly' voice and it's affected me ever since. I hate my voice because of it."

Eva replied, stating: "Isn’t it crazy how long those things stay with us? Thank God for a good therapist ! Sending you loads of love".

