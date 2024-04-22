Rihanna rocks leather micro mini skirt and leopard print

Rihanna, 36, stepped out in a perfectly mismatched ensemble on Saturday to celebrate one of Hollywood's favourite days of the year, April 20, or 420 as it is more commonly known.

420 day has become an internationally recognised event celebrating the cannabis plant, seeing people across the world gathering to use the drug recreationally.

Having attended a party celebrating the day, the Umbrella singer was dressed for the occasion, sporting an oversized white t-shirt emblazoned with "4/20" and a graphic of the plant.

Rihanna paired the graphic tee with a black leather micro mini skirt, a baseball cap that read 'Fulljoy', sunglasses, silver jewellery and to elevate the look from streetwear to partywear a pair of black, diamond-encrusted heels.

The opposition between the casual top and the dressed-up bottom struck a well-crafted juxtaposition of styles.

The look was completed with an ankle-length animal print furry coat and a dark brown lip. The Diamonds singer, who recently debuted a blonde hair transformation, allowed her long locks to blow in the breeze.

With animal print being a common theme in the trending 'mob wife' aesthetic, Rihanna is one of the first celebrities to incorporate the aesthetic into her wardrobe, and we are loving it.

While prints such as leopard and cheetah are still a rising trend, the mother-of-two is no stranger to bold animal prints, having previously worn an outfit composed entirely of snakeskin to a Fenty Beauty anniversary event. Her partner and father of her children A$AP Rocky, 35, accompanied her wearing a multicoloured tartan hoodie, dark jeans, and neutral trainers.

However, he was spotted leaving the party early, leaving Rihanna to celebrate until the early hours. A$AP Rocky and Rhianna’s children, 23-month-old RZA and eight-month-old Riot were not at the party.

Not only a singer, Rihanna also owns the makeup and skincare brand Fenty Beauty in addition to the underwear label SAVAGE X FFENTY, meaning a night of letting her hair down would have been a rare opportunity for the businesswoman.

RiRi recently commented on how her sense of style has evolved since becoming a mother, revealing she's definitely more conservative these days.

"Now those are the things that as a mom, an evolved young lady — emphasis on young — things that I just feel like I would never do, I'm like, 'Oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?'," she told British VOGUE.

