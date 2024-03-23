Strictly's Dianne Buswell showcases dancer's physique in plunging swimsuit

Dianne Buswell might be off our screens at the moment, but that doesn't mean that the Strictly star isn't still keeping fit and she wowed fans with a glimpse inside her workout routine.

It wasn't just her workout that grabbed attention, however, as the star also impressed with her physique as she donned a plunging black swimsuit to get into an ice bath; and just to show how cold it was, the professional dancer held up a set of icicles that she had found while cooling off.

© Instagram Dianne wowed in her swimsuit

The black one-piece perfectly showed off the star's hourglass figure while for her workouts she donned either a grey crop top and shorts or a unique garment that carried a checkerboard design.

The video also showed off her fitness routine including a set of weights and some impressive yoga poses, including one where she balanced on her hands.

© Instagram We love this quirky workout outfit from Dianne

Back in January, the 34-year-old showed off the home gym inside her Brighton-based home, and it was certainly a sight to behold. The gym also features TV and a corner light that shows different colours that add a fun atmosphere to the space.

Dianne also shared a photo of boyfriend Joe Sugg, 32, on arm day working out surrounded by various weights and professional-level equipment.

Speaking to Heat World about her fitness routines earlier in the year, the dancer explained: "Usually, I'm dancing from 9am till 6pm, but when I'm not in Strictly season, my favourite things are Pilates and yoga – for me, it's the equivalent of taking myself to a spa.

"I'll put nice music on and feel so soothed. I have a Peloton treadmill at home, too, and I enjoy running on that as the instructors are so fun. I love sweating – especially that moment when your whole body feels warm and the blood is pumping around it."

© Instagram Dianne and boyfriend Joe started dating in 2018

And when it comes to working out with her beloved, they usually keep it relaxed instead of being a competition. "Joe actually did get really into yoga last year," she revealed. "He'd never tried it before and thought, 'Let's see what this is about.' We also go on nature walks, too – especially on Sundays. The longer the better."

