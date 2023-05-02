Heidi Klum makes head-turning statement ahead of 50th birthday - what will fans think?

The AGT judge and German model shares four children with her ex-husband, Seal

Heidi Klum's 10.8 million Instagram followers were served up a daring display on Monday as the America's Got Talent judge took to social media with some surprising photos.

The model made quite the statement with some bathroom selfies and a snapshot from bed which showed off her cheeky side.

Heidi posed up a storm inside her luxury suite at the Dorchester Hotel where she let her bathrobe slip down her shoulders as she blew a kiss for the camera.

She showcased her long legs while sitting on the windowsill with a view of London in the background. But it was the bedroom selfie which would have got people talking.

Heidi shared a photo of herself naked in bed with a bag of Chinese takeaway protecting her modesty. She captioned the post: "1 month to my big 50. London. #timeflieswhenyourehavingfun."

Heidi is currently jet-setting around Europe to support her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and his band Tokio Hotel.

The group is on their Beyond the World Tour 2023 and she's been documenting their adventures on social media.

Ironically, her ex-husband, Seal is currently embarking on a world tour too. Seal confirmed he had begun traveling around the US on April 28 following his first performance in Arizona on April 25.

While the British singer got divorced from the Victoria's Secret model in 2014, the couple have continued to co-parent their children ever since.

© Jon Kopaloff Heidi is approaching her 50th birthday

Seal and Heidi share four children together: Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou Samuel, 13, as well as Heidi's daughter Leni, 18, from her previous relationship with F1 team manager Flavio Briatore (and who Seal adopted in 2009).

Not that it has been easy. Seal addressed their relationship in an interview with US Weekly. "It can be challenging," he said, talking about co-parenting. "It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it is really easy and that's not a real challenge at all."

He continued: "But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces." Seal then shocked when he admitted: "I never had that teamwork [with Heidi]. We never had teamwork."

© Getty Images Heidi shares her four children with her ex-husband Seal

Heidi reiterated Seal's comments when she spoke to the Express and said co-parenting with "someone you're not with anymore" isn't "all rosy".

She also confessed that her relationship with Seal was "sometimes hard," but that all they could do was "try".The three youngest children still live at home but Leni left LA for New York last year to attend college.

At the time, Heidi said it was a difficult transition, but that she was ultimately thrilled about the 18-year-old's exciting new adventure.

She confessed that her "heart will be sad" without her daughter at home, but added: "I am [so proud]," Heidi told ET Online. "You know, she has her head screwed on right. Right now, college is on top of the list. It's not modeling and she's really excited for that next chapter in her life."

© Getty Images Heidi's fans love seeing photos of her life with husband Tom Kaulitz and the children she shares with Seal

© Jon Kopaloff Heidi and Klum co-parent their four children

