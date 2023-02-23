Heidi Klum shares intimate post with husband Tom Kaulitz for special occasion The Victoria's Secret veteran literally pulled back the covers on her romantic night in with her 33-year-old husband

America's Next Top Model host Heidi Klum took to Instagram to share moments from her very intimate anniversary celebration with her husband Tom Kaulitz, and it was much more than anyone expected.

The 49-year-old supermodel and her 33-year-old musician husband immersed themselves in a romantic hideaway that was scattered with long stem red roses and heart-shaped balloons. They emerged only to share a personal photo and video of some tender moments at home on Instagram.

Heidi captioned the post: "Love of my life" with a red heart emoji for her 10 million strong fanbase to see. Four years on from the couple's secret Capri 2019 nuptials, it was the sweetest and most unexpected twist in their love story – and Heidi looked incredible!

The often private couple bared all on their special anniversary

Earlier that day, the normally elusive couple ventured out and about in Beverly Hills, which is close to their home, for a spot of shopping. Heidi wrapped up in a chic cream coat and remained firmly hand in hand with Tom as they braved the blustery weather before heading back to their home for their quiet evening.

Heidi and Tom dressed up for their 2023 Grammy red carpet outing

One year into their marriage, Heidi told People about how she had since become a "much happier person." The mother of four went on to describe how: "For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."

Romance is truly in the air for the happy couple

Heidi, who was formerly married to the 'Kiss From A Rose' singer Seal, continues to co-parent her daughter Leni, 18, who Seal adopted when she was a baby, and their younger children Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and daughter Lou, 13 as a happy blended family.

Last week the singer's loved ones surprised him with a huge 60th birthday gesture that proved how tight-knit the family are.

