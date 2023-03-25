Nadiya Bychkova is a goddess in dazzling outfit – and Kai Widdrington is impressed Strictly lovebirds Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington begin their tour next week

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have been teasing fans for months about their upcoming nationwide tour with plenty of snippets and insights into rehearsals.

On Saturday, Kai shared a trailer for the show, featuring a wide variety of looks, ranging from elegant ballgowns and suits to more risqué affairs, especially from Nadiya. Click on the clip below to see the full extent of these daring outfits, as well as some of the insane moves that fans will be treated to.

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova is a goddess in barely-there outfit - and Kai Widdrington loves it

Loading the player...

One of our favourite looks saw Nadiya resembling a goddess as she dazzled in a barely-there sheer outfit that featured dozens of golden dots in the shape of a bra and hotpants.

The Ukrainian professional also displayed her toned abs in a daring crop top while her partner danced around her, clearly impressed with her style.

"2 days away until we open our brand new 'ONCE UPON A TIME' show, we're so excited to bring this show to you all!!! If you haven't got your tickets yet, link is in our BIO."

Nadiya's look blew everyone away

Fans lost their minds in the comments with Nadiya and Kai's co-star Vito Coppola enthusing: "YESSSSSSS," while Dianne Buswell shared: "Good luck guys, looks awesome."

Another fan posted: "Every glimpse whets my appetite more! 35 days and counting!" while a second added: "It looks incredible oh my god, so excited to be at so many shows, it's going to be the very best, see you Monday."

Last week, the pair went live on Kai's feed to give fans a small insight into how the training was going for the upcoming extravaganza.

Although Kai and Nadiya appeared to be relaxed as they laughed and joked with one another, there was a lot of hard work going on behind them by other dancers involved with the tour.

The tour kicks off on Monday

Nadiya also gave a cheeky insight on her own Instagram Stories, showing Kai stretching with some of the other dancers ahead of the pair going live together.

In the caption, an excited Kai shared: "SNEAK PEEK INTO OUR REHEARSALS if you missed the live, here it is!!!"

The news immediately had fans sharing their own joy, as one enthused: "Ohhh my gosh yess!! cannot wait to watch this later," and a second sweetly remarked: "Cannot wait to let my mum know on Sunday that she has a ticket!!"

The tour is fast approaching, with the show due to kick off on 27 March in Portsmouth, before concluding on 7 May in Dartford.

