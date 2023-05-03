Olivia Rodrigo shows off sequined plunging mini dress from Met Gala after-party in new photos

Olivia Rodrigo was one of the many at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City who specifically responded to the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" by dressing in his signature colors, black and white.

The 20-year-old stuck to that theme even in her dress for one of the many after parties, specifically the one by Janelle Monae, opting for a younger silhouette with an archival 1994 Chanel mini dress.

VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo in her "good 4 u" music video

She wore a silver sequined figure-hugging dress with lace detailing at the bust with a plunging neckline and a black bow. The original also features a removable iridescent camellia brooch, which Olivia opted to take off.

The singer posted new photos after the night, one of which featured her in the glitzy mini dress alongside her close friend Conan Gray, who was dressed in a white button down with black leather suspenders and pearls.

One of her followers excitedly commented: "OLIVIA AND CONAN SHOULD WRITE A SONG TOGETHER FOR OR2!!" while fellow musician Tate McRae wrote: "Olivia omg, so stunning."

The "deja vu" singer attended her first ever Met Gala in a Thom Browne gown, who dressed several celebrities in combinations of black and white.

Hers was a black and white gown which looked to be made entirely of string from bust to toe, covered in floral detailing on top.

Olivia styled it out with minimal jewelry, simply opting for matching black and white earrings and wearing her hair with a top knot that evoked signature Audrey Hepburn.

The theme of this year's Met Gala honored the late designer's decades of work, highlighting his long-standing relationship with brands such as Chloé, Fendi, his eponymous label, and most notably Chanel, which he helmed from 1983 until his passing in 2019.

© Getty Images Olivia wore Thom Browne to the 2023 Met Gala

As a result, not only did many of the attendees show up in colors that explicitly referenced Lagerfeld, but also the history of Chanel, with some like Doja Cat, Jared Leto, and Lil Nas X also paying homage to the designer's beloved cat, Choupette.

