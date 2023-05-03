Maya Jama is a total bombshell in figure-skimming denim dress

It-Girl Maya Jama looked phenomenal on Tuesday evening as she stepped out for a glamorous dinner with pals.

For the glitzy evening, the TV star fully embraced the Y2K trend which shows no signs of slowing down. Opting for a sensational denim look, Maya, 28, looked incredible in a strapless maxi dress complete with a ripped corset top and a full-length fishtail skirt.

WATCH: Maya Jama struts up a storm in incredible thigh-high boots

She teamed her statement frock with a pair of gorgeous metallic pewter kitten heels from Amina Muaddi, a chunky chrome bracelet and a luxe gold-tip manicure.

© Instagram Maya opted for a bold denim look

The stunning Love Island host posed up a storm in a series of snapshots which were later shared to Instagram. She looked her usual polished self, rocking a pretty pink beauty blend featuring telescopic lashes, rosy blusher, a glossy mocha lip and bronzed eyeshadow.

"Dinner with elite footwear & amazing women, lovely," she noted in her caption.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with a slew of heartfelt messages. Stunned by her glam appearance, one follower noted: "Love your outfit!!" while a second remarked: "You look absolutely stunning Maya."

A third commented: "Elite dinner guest," and a fourth added: "PERFECTION."

© Instagram The Love Island host showed off her svelte frame

Maya appears to be having the time of her life jet-setting around the globe. Earlier this week she traded the dismal London weather for a tropical destination. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the host shared a glimpse inside her getaway complete with peachy sunsets, bike rides and poolside sessions.

Hinting at the time difference, she also shared a bed selfie along with the caption: "My body is not on any time zone anymore, really tried to get an early night but I've got yoga in an hour so it's looking all nighter-ish."

© Instagram The star took to her Instagram Stories

And on Tuesday, Maya dazzled in a head-turner of an outfit featuring a blinding white co-ord and lace-up knee-high boots. The TV star elevated her evening look with a pair of Miu Miu sunglasses and a small white leather baguette bag. She wore her raven tresses down loose in a sleek style and perfected a series of cheeky poses alongside an espresso martini.

Fans inundated the comments section with an array of sweet messages. "Stun Hun. So gorgeous," wrote one, while a second gushed: "You look amazing."

