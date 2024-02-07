 Maya Jama shows off bombshell curves in plunging halterneck dress

Is that a new bombshell entering the villa? Oh no, it's Maya Jama causing a stir once again, this time in the most spectacular olive green curve-hugging dress you've ever seen.

The ITV star, 29, was a vision on Tuesday when she shared a slew of photos donning the halterneck number that she wore during an episode of Love Island earlier this week. The chic number featured a dramatic plunging V-neckline and daring low back.

Maya Jama's best bikini Looks

Captioning the post, she penned: "Show-day the other day [olive emoji]". As for her hair, Maya slicked her raven tresses into a fierce ponytail with immaculate edges framing her face. She parted her locks in a Gen-Z-inspired middle parting and styled the rest of her cascading locks into a neat plait.

As for her makeup, Maya opted for black winged eyeliner, soft smokey eyeshaddow, and subtle yet fluttery lashes. On her lips was a slick of nude lipstick.

The olive-hued gown hugged the ITV star in all the right places

She added a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a chunky gold bangle to accessorise the look. Her nails were painted perfectly with nude gel polish.

This isn't the first time Maya has flawed fans with her South Africa sartorial portfolio. Another stand-out look from her time abroad has to be the maxidress of dreams. The ethereal gown was fashioned in an elegant sheer white material adorned with white flowers.

Maya slicked her hair back into a chic Gen-Z-inspired ponytail

The maxi dress featured a daring thigh-high split and plunging scoop neckline. Unlike her slicked-back do from her olive-green ensemble Maya let her natural curls do all the talking and wore them down cascading past her shoulders.

© Instagram Maya let her natural curls do all the talking

Maya's vibrant style and exciting lifestyle have inspired her to partner with Gordon's Pink Gin. The broadcaster has created unique designs for Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin and Gordon’s Premium Pink Alcohol-Free. With specially chosen hearts and crown motifs inspired by each of Maya's friends adorned on the bottles, if they're anything like her incredible style, they're sure to be a hit!