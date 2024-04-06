Maya Jama wows with dramatic hair transformation and plunging V-lace top

Maya Jama has been experimenting with her iconic raven locks of late and on Friday night, she was spotted rocking a fabulous fringe.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Love Island presenter, 29, posed up a storm with her stylish do, that saw the rest of her brunette tresses cascading past her shoulders.

Maya showed off her fabulous fringe

As well as her fabulous hairstyle, she rocked a plunging black lace vest. Subtly accessorising her look she added a gold chain necklace with an 'M' pendant.

As for her makeup, Maya opted for brushes of warm bronzer, nude lipstick and long, fluttery lashes.

Hours later Maya stepped out donning the fabulous fringe again, on Saturday morning, but this time the ends of her lengthy locks had glamorous curl. In the update, Maya filmed herself in the car wearing another spectacular ensemble, which you can see in full in the video below.

Maya Jama rocks fabulous fridge and hip-baring crop top

Maya showed off her bombshell curves in a hip-baring khaki crop top which she wore with black combat trousers and heeled boots. She slipped on a stylish leather bomber jacket to complete her daytime look.

As for her glam, she again went for her staple honey-hued bronzer but added elegant winged eyeliner to her eyes and kept it simple with glossy lips.

© Dave Benett Maya sang her heart out at the event

This isn't the first time Maya has been experimenting with her hair in recent weeks.

Last month Maya tried a choppy side fringe when she was pictured a Lucky Voice in Liverpool Street.

© Lia Toby/BFC Maya Jama also tested out a bob in February

Her side fringe was part of a Gen-Z-inspired updo that saw the rest of her hair weaved into a long plait. As for her attire, Maya showed off her incredible figure in a distressed denim mini-dress that featured long flared sleeves. She paired the look with light denim pointed-toe boots.

If one thing is for sure, it's that Maya isn't afraid to switch it up when it comes to hair. One of her most beautiful hairstyles to date has to be when she let her natural curls run free last summer whilst filming the latest series of Love Island.

© Instagram / @mayajama Maya showcased her cascading curls

Photos of the star in South Africa saw her mahogany ringlets take centre stage as she simply glowed wearing a white sheer summer dress.

The halterneck number perfectly framed her impeccable physique as she basked in the sunshine. We certainly have serious hair envy!