BRITS host Maya Jama rocks the red carpet in fabulous fishtail gown

It was all about black gowns on the BRITS red carpet this year with the ceremony's host Maya Jama donning an opulent black dress.

The star, who is known for presenting Love Island, wowed fans with her floor-length black gown which featured a sheer corset and flamboyant velvet fishtail skirt.

Maya, 29, is hosting this year's BRITS alongside Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp at London's O2 Arena and she certainly brought the glamour to the evening.

© Dave Benett Maya Jama co-hosted The BRIT Awards 2024

The stunning presenter's beauty look was on point, her brunette locks swept behind her shoulders to reveal a pair of striking jeweled earrings. The star's makeup was equally glam, with perfectly defined brows and a statement copper lip shade.

Maya's dress was a unique design; the top section gave the appearance of straps yet it was actually strapless and the same velvet material as the floating fishtail skirt, while the cut-out corset section had visible boning.

© getty Maya Jama looked stunning in her black gown

Stepping onto the stage to present the show, Maya had changed into another stunning dress – a metallic chain detail gown with cut-out sides. It was a funky look and apt for the popular music awards show.

© Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Maya Jama rocked this metallic dress

We love following Maya's fashion choices – she never disappoints. Just last week the TV star wowed us with her modern take on cowgirl style at Milan Fashion Week.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Maya Jama attends the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week

Maya attended Roberto Cavalli's show at Piazza degli Affari wearing a sheer black maxi dress featuring major cut-outs, crochet detailing and fringing across the chest. It was an edgy look and further shows how black is the colour of the moment.

We're waiting to see what Maya wears next – will she attend the BRITS afterparty?

This year's Warner Music afterparty is held at the Nomad Hotel in Covent Garden with a goodie bag for attendees worth over £7k, which includes an annual Everyman Cinema membership, Loop Experience Plus Earplugs and a DKNY gift to name just some of the amazing gifts.