Maya Jama is a sun-drenched goddess in string bikini as she suns it up in Palm Springs

Maya Jama has become the latest A-lister to touch down in Palm Springs as Coachella kicks off in the Colorado desert.

The Love Island host, 29, who quickly earned It-girl status after making her presenting debut on the ITV dating show last year, took to Instagram to show off a series of sun-soaked snaps as she lounged by the pool of The Chateau Dumont - a private, 15-bedroom villa in the heart of Rancho Mirage.

Maya looked like a sun-soaked goddess as she slipped into a khaki green string bikini and swept her raven hair into a messy, low bun.

© Instagram / @mayajama Maya Jama lounged by the pool in Palm Springs

The TV star looked out onto the Vegas-style pool and sprawling acres of rolling hills in the photo, later sharing an Instagram Story from the villa as the sun went down behind her.

Maya gave a glimpse at her low-key Coachella look, which consisted of a white tank top and waist-length mermaid waves. The former Radio 1 DJ, who recently rekindled her long-term romance with rapper Stormzy, added a slick of red lipstick and a feline winged eyeliner to complete her festival-ready aesthetic.

The Somalian-Swedish star gave fans another glimpse at the sprawling private villa, showing off the illuminated fountain in the background as she sipped from a red tumbler.

According to holiday rental listings online, The Chateau Dumont is a private residence on a five acre estate. With 15 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, the villa sleeps 30 - and has the perfect set up for a post-Coachella party.

© Instagram Maya never fails to impress with her It-girl vacation outfits

"Its grounds feature a Vegas-style pool and spa, professional lighted tennis court, beach volleyball court and ping pong. The picturesque grounds have swaying palms, lush grass, waterfalls, lakes with Koi fish and turtles, as well as kayaks available for use on the lake," reads the listing.

© Instagram Maya works out three to four days a week to achieve her athetlic figure

"Indoors features a grand great room, gourmet kitchen, and service kitchen, formal dining room, wine tasting room, grand piano and family room with step down bar. The master retreat has a private sauna, indoor spa and steam room

"The fun continues with a full size pool table, air hockey, foosball table and home theatre."

The Love Island host is often seen jet setting to sunnier climes

Maya appeared to keep a low profile at Coachella, which was also attended by the likes of Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish and Emma Roberts.