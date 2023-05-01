Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama dazzles in daring mini skirt and knee-high boots
Maya Jama dazzles in daring mini skirt and knee-high boots

The Love Island host looked incredible in head-to-toe white

Maya Jama on the red carpet
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe Tatham

Maya Jama is fast becoming one of our favourite fashionistas thanks to her fearless sense of style and ultimate It-Girl status.

On Monday, the star turned up the heat in a fitted two-piece featuring a skin-tight white crop top and a matching white mini skirt. She amped up her otherwise simple outfit with a statement pink varsity jacket and a pair of lace-up thigh-high boots.

WATCH: Maya Jama struts in red-hot crochet mini dress

The TV star elevated her evening look with a pair of Miu Miu sunglasses and a small white leather baguette bag. She wore her raven tresses down loose in a sleek style and perfected a series of cheeky poses alongside an espresso martini.

Among the pictures, Maya included an inspirational quote which read: "Something I heard recently and I've always tried to adopt whenever possible: 'Whoever has the most fun, wins.'"

Maya Jama posing in her skin-tight ensemble© Instagram
The star looked flawless

Fans inundated the comments section with an array of sweet messages. "Stun Hun. So gorgeous," wrote one, while a second gushed: "You look amazing."

A third commented: "She's the icon, the moment," and a fourth added: "Unreal as always."

The Love Island host's sensational look comes after she jetted off to the likes of NYC and Hong Kong. Back in April, Maya delighted fans with a slew of photographs documenting her travels – and as expected, the star looked phenomenal in an array of stylish outfits.

In one snapshot, the 28-year-old could be seen modelling a bridal-white corseted ensemble featuring a pair of high-waisted jeans and a sculpting strapless top.

The star layered with golden jewellery, including a pair of timeless chunky hoops and a retro gold watch. Swoon!

In her caption, she simply penned: "Felt nice to be offline for a bit, hi again."

MORE MAYA: Maya Jama is a total goddess in a bold geometric print bikini

RELATED: Maya Jama looks unreal in plunging corset waistcoat with unique detailing

Maya's look caught the attention of her legion of followers, with one writing: "My queen [heart emoji] she does it all," while a second noted: "Natural beauty."

A third chimed in: "Keep shining," while a fourth simply penned: "Love to see you thriving queen."

