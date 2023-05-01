Maya Jama dazzles in daring mini skirt and knee-high boots

Maya Jama is fast becoming one of our favourite fashionistas thanks to her fearless sense of style and ultimate It-Girl status.

On Monday, the star turned up the heat in a fitted two-piece featuring a skin-tight white crop top and a matching white mini skirt. She amped up her otherwise simple outfit with a statement pink varsity jacket and a pair of lace-up thigh-high boots.

WATCH: Maya Jama struts in red-hot crochet mini dress

The TV star elevated her evening look with a pair of Miu Miu sunglasses and a small white leather baguette bag. She wore her raven tresses down loose in a sleek style and perfected a series of cheeky poses alongside an espresso martini.

Among the pictures, Maya included an inspirational quote which read: "Something I heard recently and I've always tried to adopt whenever possible: 'Whoever has the most fun, wins.'"

© Instagram The star looked flawless

Fans inundated the comments section with an array of sweet messages. "Stun Hun. So gorgeous," wrote one, while a second gushed: "You look amazing."

A third commented: "She's the icon, the moment," and a fourth added: "Unreal as always."

The Love Island host's sensational look comes after she jetted off to the likes of NYC and Hong Kong. Back in April, Maya delighted fans with a slew of photographs documenting her travels – and as expected, the star looked phenomenal in an array of stylish outfits.

In one snapshot, the 28-year-old could be seen modelling a bridal-white corseted ensemble featuring a pair of high-waisted jeans and a sculpting strapless top.

The star layered with golden jewellery, including a pair of timeless chunky hoops and a retro gold watch. Swoon!

In her caption, she simply penned: "Felt nice to be offline for a bit, hi again."

MORE MAYA: Maya Jama is a total goddess in a bold geometric print bikini

RELATED: Maya Jama looks unreal in plunging corset waistcoat with unique detailing

Maya's look caught the attention of her legion of followers, with one writing: "My queen [heart emoji] she does it all," while a second noted: "Natural beauty."

A third chimed in: "Keep shining," while a fourth simply penned: "Love to see you thriving queen."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.