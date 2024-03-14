Maya Jama rocks hair transformation in daring mini-dress for exciting evening

Maya Jama looked so glamorous on Wednesday evening when she stepped out rocking a brand-new hairstyle.

The Love Island presenter, 29, stepped out at the launch of her collaboration with Gordon's Pink Gin at Lucky Voice in Liverpool Street. Maya donned a choppy side-swept fringe and slicked back plaited ponytail as she enjoyed a night of karaoke.

© Dave Benett Maya looked so glamorous for the evening out

The brunette beauty also slipped into a figure-flattering distressed denim mini-dress that featured long flared sleeves. She paired the look with light denim pointed-toe boots.

As for her glam, she opted for black winged eyeliner, honey-hued bronzer, and nude lipstick.

© Dave Benett Maya sang her heart out at the event

During the evening, Maya hosted a cocktail masterclass where she instructed her guests how to make her own personal cocktail 'Maya's mic drop'.

The special event launched the the new Clink With Pink experience at Lucky Voice which is available from 14 March.

© Dave Benett The star was celebrating the launch for her new bottles and 'Clink with Pink' package at Lucky Voice

The exciting evening came just weeks after Maya graced the BRIT's red carpet wearing the most gorgeous black dress of dreams.

The fishtail gown featured a sheer corset and an opulent velvet fishtail skirt. Maya's couldn't have been more chic, the top section gave the appearance of straps yet it was actually strapless.

© Getty Maya's gown was so stunning

The bodice-like structured top was made of the same velvet material as the flattering skirt with slim panels on the top were created in a mesh material.

The presenter's glam also couldn't have been more perfect with her brunette locks swept behind her shoulders revealing a pair of dazzling statement earrings.

© Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Maya Jama rocked this metallic dress

Her makeup look couldn't have been more red carpet ready, with smokey black eye makeup and a statement copper lip shade.

This wasn't the only look Maya donned for the evening, as host of the show, she had several brilliant outfit changes.

As she stepped on stage she swapped her velvet black number for a glittering silver chain-mail dress. The beautiful featured waist-cinching cut-outs at her waist,

Maya's personalised bottles of Gordon's Pink Gin are available at supermarkets.