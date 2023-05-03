Denise Richards wows in figure-hugging blue swimsuit in latest poolside photo

The actress became a screen siren thanks to 1998's Wild Things

Denise Richards is throwing it back and how, with the actress leaving her fans stunned and nostalgic with her latest social media upload.

The actress, 52, shared a throwback shot of herself in a blue one-piece swimsuit, sporting a pensive look while posing beside a pool.

VIDEO: Denise Richards looks "so pretty" in this Instagram video

Dedicated fans of the star will recognize the image from her 1998 hit Wild Things, in which she starred opposite Neve Campbell, Matt Dillon, and Kevin Bacon.

The film concerned a high school guidance counselor (Matt) who is accused of sexual assault by two female students (Denise and Neve), which forces the investigating police officer (played by Kevin) to dive deeper into the crimes.

MORE: Denise Richards, 52, looks phenomenal in see-through white corset

MORE: Denise Richards looks sensational in a cut-out black dress for celebratory night out with husband Aaron Cameron

While the film was a modest box office and critical hit, it became a cult classic, considered one of the peaks of the sex-themed thriller craze of the '90s, and spawned three direct-to-DVD sequels.

"Hitting rewind," Denise captioned her photo, and fans were left in a nostalgic mood, with one commenting: "Wild thang on Wild things."

Another said: "Aging like fine wine!! You are hotter today!!" while a third added: "You look good as a brunette!"

Speaking of throwbacks, the actress made headlines recently when she revealed she would be making her long-awaited return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a "friend of the cast."

MORE: Denise Richards looks sensational in sheer dress and heels – and fans all have the same reaction

MORE: Denise Richards looks unreal in stylish metallic dress as she teases big news

"I have filmed some episodes," she told Variety of her return for the 13th season of the Bravo series. "And it's been fun. And you know, I'm a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.

"This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment," she concluded. Denise left the show after filming its 10th season in 2020 and stated that she wouldn't be getting caught up in any drama this time around.

© Getty Images Denise Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Lisa Vanderpump in a season 9 (2019) promo shot

"I truly was myself on the show," she continued. "And I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera. And I think you know what? Don’t self-produce. Just be yourselves."

The premiere date for season 13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has not yet been announced, although filming began in January.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.